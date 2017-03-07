Angkor Gold Participates in Roundtable Discussion With Canadian Minister of Natural Resources

SEXSMITH, AB--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANK)( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to have been invited to participate in a roundtable discussion yesterday with the Hon. Jim Carr, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources in Toronto, Ontario, during the PDAC Convention.

The objective of this roundtable was to discuss the competiveness challenges facing the industry, and to seek participants' views in defining the Canadian mining brand and vision of the future. The discussion focussed on perspectives on positioning Canadian mining and exploration for long-term success, building on innovation, community acceptance and global reach between industry and Government of Canada representatives.

Angkor Gold, the first North American publicly-traded mineral exploration company in Cambodia, was honoured to be invited to participate as the only junior exploration company in this exclusive group of industry leaders. Angkor has had extensive experience in successfully operating in a new mining jurisdiction and forging relationships with both local communities and all levels of government through its extensive social development and CSR work, to become a trusted Canadian exploration company abroad.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a significantly large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.