Angkor Gold Receives Payment From Mesco

SEXSMITH, AB --(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANK) ( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has received ahead of schedule the payment of USD $50,000 from Mesco Gold Ltd. ("Mesco") towards Mesco's final tranche of their obligation under the Agreement of Purchase and Sale for Mineral Rights to the Phum Syarung Prospect.

A payment schedule was announced by the Company in a press release dated March 9, 2017 where Mesco agreed to pay to Angkor the remaining USD $500,000 in instalments, with the first payment of USD $50,000 to be made by Mesco on or before March 25th. Mesco paid the USD $50,000 ahead of schedule.

Mesco is obligated to make additional payments to Angkor of USD $30,000 every three months until the USD $500,000 is retired. If Mesco receives an amended mining license or begins to process ore at Phum Syarung, any remaining balance outstanding is immediately payable to Angkor.

Angkor retains a 2.0% to 7.5% sliding scale Net Smelter Return (NSR) on future production at Phum Syarung based on the price of gold.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

Angkor Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a significantly large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

