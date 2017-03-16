Angkor Successfully Renews Licenses on Exploration Property In Cambodia

SEXSMITH, AB--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANK)( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully renewed five exploration licenses totalling 983 km2 in Cambodia.

The Cambodian Ministry of Mines has renewed the following exploration licenses held by Angkor Gold:

Andong Meas (187 km 2 )

) Banlung (150 km 2 )

) Koan Nheak (189 km 2 )

) Oyadao (222 km 2 )

) Oyadao South (235 km2)

The five license renewals have been granted to Angkor for an initial 3 year term with the option to extend a further 4 years. The Company chose not to renew the Banlung North and Trapeang Kraham licenses as part of its policy to pursue only the areas showing the best mineral potential.

Of specific interest, as reported in a press release dated June 14, 2016 (http://www.angkorgold.ca/1810-2/), Angkor entered into a Joint Exploration Agreement with Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") to explore Angkor's 100% owned Oyadao South license. The agreement gives JOGMEC the option to acquire 51% of the Oyadao South license for a total investment of US$3 million in exploration expenditures over a 3 year period. As reported (June 4, 2015 http://www.angkorgold.ca/angkor-discovers-a-third-mineralized-porphyry/ and Nov. 15, 2015 http://www.angkorgold.ca/work-resumes-at-okalla-west-and-halo-prospects-in-cambodia/), the 7.25 square kilometre Halo Prospect is a mineralized porphyry system discovered by aeromagnetics, termite mound geochemistry, detailed geological mapping, a clay alteration survey and a single reconnaissance IP line.

With the license renewal, work under this agreement will now commence, and the Company has invited tenders for IP work on the Halo Prospect.

Dr. Adrian G. Mann, P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document. Matters pertaining to QA/QC relating to all geological, chemical and physical analysis have been dealt with in the referenced previous press releases.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

Website at: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

