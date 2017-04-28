Angkor To Issue Stock To CEO In Lieu of Salary

SEXSMITH, AB--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Angkor Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ANK) ( OTC PINK : ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") announced today that it will issue Common shares in the Company to its CEO in satisfaction of an outstanding obligation to him for deferred salary upon final approval from the TSX-Venture.

Angkor CEO Mike Weeks has not collected a portion of his salary for several years. He recently entered into an agreement with the Company to accept the majority of the deferred salary owed to him in stock. The amount of shares for debt issued to Mr. Weeks will be 589,164 shares at a price of $0.40 per share, representing 80% of the $294,582 in salary due but not paid to him as CEO from October, 2012 to November, 2016. Mr. Weeks will also receive $58,916 in cash for the remaining 20% outstanding.

This obligation to the CEO was disclosed in the Company's recent financial statements. It was previously recorded in the Company's earlier financial statements as an accrued liability related to a contingency fund for social development projects, but was recently reclassified when the Company recognized it was no longer needed for such purpose, and as such, was to be returned to the CEO under its original agreement with him. Rather than take this accumulated compensation entirely in cash, the CEO agreed to take 80% of the obligation owed to him in shares to preserve company liquidity.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

Angkor Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and is Cambodia's premier mineral explorer with a significantly large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

