ANGLE plc Announces Circulating Tumour Cells, Harvested From Blood, Grown in the Laboratory for the First Time

CIRCULATING TUMOUR CELLS, HARVESTED FROM BLOOD, GROWN IN THE LABORATORY FOR THE FIRST TIME

Heinrich Heine University researchers demonstrate that CTCs harvested with Parsortix™ from leukapheresis blood product can be cultured

Cultured cells continue to proliferate several months after Parsortix™ harvest

ANGLE plc ( AIM : AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces that one of its customers has successfully grown circulating tumor cells (CTCs) harvested by Parsortix™ in the laboratory. This is the first time the ability to culture CTCs harvested from blood using Parsortix™ has been published. The CTCs were isolated from diagnostic leukapheresis (DLA) blood product.

The cells grown in culture harbour genomic abnormalities that confirm their malignant origin. Most of the aberrations were identical to those detected in the uncultured CTCs from the same patient. The cultured cells continue to proliferate several months after Parsortix™ harvest, providing a renewable population of cells for ongoing research and investigation outside the patient.

The customer, a research group from the Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany, presented their results at Europe's leading circulating tumour cell (CTC) conference, the Third International Advances in Circulating Tumour Cells (ACTC) Symposium (Rhodes, Greece, 4 to 7 October 2017).

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"This is the first time that a patient's CTCs harvested by Parsortix™ have been successfully cultured. The Parsortix™ system's capability to harvest living, viable cancer cells is a key differentiator and we believe this will lead to new avenues of research using Parsortix™."

Dr Hans Neubauer, University Hospital and Medical Faculty of the Heinrich-Riche University of Duesseldorf commented:

"The use of diagnostic leukapheresis blood product provides larger numbers of CTCs than a normal blood sample. The Parsortix™ system provides an easy solution for harvesting these CTCs keeping the cells alive and undamaged. The workflow we have developed to culture these cells will allow an intensification of research into new diagnostic and therapeutic solutions."

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix™ is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix™ has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix™ system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix™ system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix™ technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

