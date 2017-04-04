Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Angle PLC ( AIM : AGL) ( OTCQX : ANPCY)

For immediate release 4 April 2017

ANGLE plc ("the Company")

Holding(s) in Company

The Company has been informed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group ("Lombard") that, following its recent acquisition of Henderson Volantis from Henderson Global plc ("Henderson"), Lombard has acquired ordinary shares in the Company via an in-specie transfer of accounts managed by Henderson on a discretionary basis to Lombard. Further information is set out below.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii ANGLE Plc 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): Transfer of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Henderson Group Plc to Lombard Odier Investment Managers group X 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group. 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 01/04/2017 6. Date on which issuer notified: 03/04/2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: vi, vii above 5%

8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix Class/type of

shares if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect GB0034330679 5,899,164 7.88% B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

datexiii Exercise/

Conversion Periodxiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion periodxviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 5,899,164 7.88%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights:

13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: Kiran Bassi 15. Contact telephone number: +44 20 3206 6000

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii ANGLE Plc 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): In specie transfer out X 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii Henderson Group plc 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached:v 31 March 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified: 3 April 2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached:vi, vii Below 5%

8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix Class/type of

shares if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights x Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect Ordinary 4,205,074 4,205,074 Below 5% Below 5% GB0034330679 B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

datexiii Exercise/

Conversion Periodxiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion periodxviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights Below 5% Below 5%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi

See Annex 1 below. Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

13. Additional information: 14. Contact name: HGIThresholdDisclosures@henderson.com 15. Contact telephone number: 020 7818 1818

Annex 1: Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, AlphaGen Capital Limited Below 5% - Below 5% Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited Below 5% - Below 5%

For further information:

ANGLE plc 01483 685830 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director Cenkos Securities

Stephen Keys (Nominated adviser), Steve Cox

Russell Kerr (Sales) 020 7397 8900 WG Partners

David Wilson

Claes Spång 020 3705 9330 FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert

Kimberly Ha (US)

020 3727 1000

001 212 850 5612

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a specialist medtech company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

