Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Angle PLC (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)

The Company has been informed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group ("Lombard") that, following its recent acquisition of Henderson Volantis from Henderson Global plc ("Henderson"), Lombard has acquired ordinary shares in the Company via an in-specie transfer of accounts managed by Henderson on a discretionary basis to Lombard. Further information is set out below. 

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
     
  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii      ANGLE Plc
  2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights    
  An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached    
  An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments    
  An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
  Other (please specify): Transfer of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Henderson Group Plc to Lombard Odier Investment Managers group      X
  3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii     Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited
  4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		     Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group.
  5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		     01/04/2017
  6. Date on which issuer notified:     03/04/2017
  7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		      above 5%
 
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		   Number
of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
GB0034330679                 5,899,164       7.88%
 
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		   Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
                 
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
                  Nominal   Delta
       
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
5,899,164   7.88%
                           
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
 
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
 

13. Additional information:		    
14. Contact name:   Kiran Bassi
15. Contact telephone number:   +44 20 3206 6000
     
  TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
     
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii   ANGLE Plc
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights    
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached    
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments    
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights    
Other (please specify): In specie transfer out   X
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii   Henderson Group plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		    
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		   31 March 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified:   3 April 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		   Below 5%
 
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE		   Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		   Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		   Number
of
Voting
Rights		   Number
of shares		   Number of voting
rights		   % of voting rights x
Direct   Direct xi   Indirect xii   Direct   Indirect
Ordinary   4,205,074   4,205,074           Below 5%       Below 5%
GB0034330679  
 
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Expiration
datexiii		   Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		   Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		   % of voting
rights
                 
 
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		   Exercise price   Expiration date xvii   Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii		   Number of voting rights instrument refers to   % of voting rights xix, xx
                    Nominal   Delta
     
 
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights   Percentage of voting rights
Below 5%   Below 5%
                             
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi

 See Annex 1 below.
 
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
 

13. Additional information:		    
14. Contact name:   HGIThresholdDisclosures@henderson.com
15. Contact telephone number:   020 7818 1818
     
Annex 1: Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
Namexv   % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold   Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, AlphaGen Capital Limited   Below 5%   -   Below 5%
             
Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited   Below 5%   -   Below 5%

