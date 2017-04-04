Angle PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Angle PLC (AIM: AGL) (OTCQX: ANPCY)
AIM: AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY
For immediate release 4 April 2017
ANGLE plc ("the Company")
Holding(s) in Company
The Company has been informed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group ("Lombard") that, following its recent acquisition of Henderson Volantis from Henderson Global plc ("Henderson"), Lombard has acquired ordinary shares in the Company via an in-specie transfer of accounts managed by Henderson on a discretionary basis to Lombard. Further information is set out below.
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|
|
|
| 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: ii
|
| ANGLE Plc
| 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
| An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
| An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
|
| An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|
|
| An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
| Other (please specify): Transfer of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Henderson Group Plc to Lombard Odier Investment Managers group
|
| X
| 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: iii
|
| Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|
| Disclosure on behalf of accounts managed on a discretionary basis by Lombard Odier Investment Managers group.
| 5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|
| 01/04/2017
| 6. Date on which issuer notified:
|
| 03/04/2017
| 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|
| above 5%
|
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|
|Number
of shares
|
|Number of voting
rights
|
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|
|Direct xi
|
|Indirect xii
|
|Direct
|
|Indirect
|GB0034330679
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5,899,164
|
|
|
|7.88%
|
|
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|
|Expiration
datexiii
|
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
|
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|
|% of voting
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|
|Expiration date xvii
|
|Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
|
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nominal
|
|Delta
|
|
|
|
|
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|
|Percentage of voting rights
|5,899,164
|
|7.88%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
|
|
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|
|
13. Additional information:
|
|
|14. Contact name:
|
|Kiran Bassi
|15. Contact telephone number:
|
|+44 20 3206 6000
|
|
|
| TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|
|
|
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:ii
|
|ANGLE Plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
|
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
|
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|
|Other (please specify): In specie transfer out
|
|X
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:iii
|
|Henderson Group plc
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|
|
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v
|
|31 March 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|
|3 April 2017
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii
|
|Below 5%
|
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
|Class/type of
shares if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|
|Number
of shares
|
|Number of voting
rights
|
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|
|Direct xi
|
|Indirect xii
|
|Direct
|
|Indirect
|Ordinary
|
|4,205,074
|
|4,205,074
|
|
|
|
|
|Below 5%
|
|
|
|Below 5%
|GB0034330679
|
|
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|
|Expiration
datexiii
|
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv
|
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|
|% of voting
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|
|Exercise price
|
|Expiration date xvii
|
|Exercise/
Conversion periodxviii
|
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nominal
|
|Delta
|
|
|
|
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|
|Percentage of voting rights
|Below 5%
|
|Below 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
|
See Annex 1 below.
|
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:
|
|
13. Additional information:
|
|
|14. Contact name:
|
|HGIThresholdDisclosures@henderson.com
|15. Contact telephone number:
|
|020 7818 1818
|
|
|
|Annex 1: Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
|Namexv
|
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, AlphaGen Capital Limited
|
|Below 5%
|
|-
|
|Below 5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Henderson Group plc, Henderson Group Holdings Asset Management Limited, HGI Asset Management Group Limited, Henderson Global Group Limited, Henderson Holdings Group Limited, HGI Group Limited, Henderson Global Investors (Holdings) Limited, Henderson Global Investors Limited
|
|Below 5%
|
|-
|
|Below 5%
For further information:
|ANGLE plc
|
|01483 685830
|Andrew Newland, Chief Executive
Ian Griffiths, Finance Director
|
|
|Cenkos Securities
Stephen Keys (Nominated adviser), Steve Cox
Russell Kerr (Sales)
|
|020 7397 8900
|WG Partners
David Wilson
Claes Spång
|
|020 3705 9330
|FTI Consulting
Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert
Kimberly Ha (US)
|
|
020 3727 1000
001 212 850 5612
For Frequently Used Terms, please see the Company's website on http://www.angleplc.com/the-parsortix-system/glossary/
Notes for editors
About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com
ANGLE is a specialist medtech company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.
ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.
ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/
The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.
The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.
As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.
ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com
