Angle PLC Announces Potential for Prediction of Metastasis in Prostate Cancer

POTENTIAL FOR PREDICTION OF METASTASIS IN PROSTATE CANCER

Barts Cancer Institute present new findings at World CDx Europe 2017 conference in London

ANGLE plc ( AIM : AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, is delighted to announce that researchers from the Barts Cancer Institute (BCI), Queen Mary University of London, have presented new results at the World CDx Europe 2017 conference in London of their work with ANGLE's Parsortix system in prostate cancer. The new findings suggest a broader range of potential applications for Parsortix in prostate cancer from early to late disease prognosis.

Metastasis, the spread of cancer to another part of the body, is responsible for over 90% of cancer-related deaths. Consequently, a key issue in the treatment of prostate cancer is to determine whether the cancer has been contained or whether it is continuing to progress to metastasis. In the latter case, the earlier treatment can be deployed the better.

BCI have now completed a pilot study in over 80 patients to evaluate the capability of Parsortix to be used to identify whether prostate cancer patients have progressed to metastasis. The results presented today indicate that the use of Parsortix, in combination with existing assessments, is potentially more effective than existing parameters currently used to predict metastasis in identifying those patients who have progressed to metastasis.

The gold standard for detecting metastasis is imaging. This cannot be predictive as it is imaging metastatic sites that have already developed. Utilising Parsortix it may be possible to improve the prediction of the likely development of metastasis early and/or to identify the presence of metastasis before it can be seen by imaging technologies. This would benefit patients by allowing early treatment and by reducing harmful exposure to radioactive imaging.

The Parsortix analysis is based on analysis of mesenchymal CTCs, which cannot be undertaken using alternative antibody-based systems or by ctDNA analysis.

Dr Yong-Jie Lu, Reader in Medical Oncology at Barts Cancer Institute, commented:

"Our latest results demonstrate the potential for the Parsortix system to be used to identify patients with metastasis through a simple blood test. This offers the potential for the prediction and/or early detection of metastasis, which would meet a key need in the treatment of prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men."

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"This is another significant milestone in progressing the development of Parsortix for the treatment of prostate cancer. The new results further support the expansion of the potential clinical application to include both early and late stage prostate cancer."

