Angle PLC: Notification of Interim Results and Webcast

ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL and OTCQX: ANPCY), the specialist medtech company, will be releasing its interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2016 on Thursday 26 January 2017.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 10.30am on 26 January 2017 at the offices of FTI Consulting, 200 Aldersgate, Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HD.

A live webcast of the analyst meeting will also be available on ANGLE's Investor Centre page, http://www.angleplc.com/investor-information/investor-centre/. Please log on to the web address approximately 5 minutes before 10.30am on the day of the results.

A recording of the webcast will also be made available on ANGLE's website, www.ANGLEplc.com, following the results meeting.

ANGLE plc 01483 685830 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director Cenkos Securities

Stephen Keys (Nominated adviser)

Russell Kerr, Oliver Baxendale (Sales) 020 7397 8900 FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert

Kimberly Ha (US)

020 3727 1000

001 212 850 5612

ANGLE is a specialist medtech company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in the United States, Canada, China and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system is established with strong positive evaluations from leading cancer research centres and is working with these cancer centres to demonstrate key applications. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi $billion clinical market. The Parsortix system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

Now that the Parsortix system has been developed, ANGLE is focused on its commercialisation in the market. The product is on the market and being sold for research use and work is progressing towards approvals for clinical use to permit clinical sales of the system.

ANGLE is strongly focused on establishing the use of the Parsortix system in clinical practice. To achieve this, ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. ANGLE believes this is the optimal approach for unlocking the multi-billion dollar worldwide market available to the Company and its potential strategic partners. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

As well as cancer, the Parsortix technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com.

