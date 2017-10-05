Angle PLC: Results of Fundraising

GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - Angle PLC ( AIM : AGL) ( OTCQX : ANPCY)

(AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY)

5 October 2017

ANGLE plc

("ANGLE" or the "Company")

Results of Fundraising

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a leading player in the liquid biopsy market, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement made earlier today, the Company has successfully raised a total of approximately £12.2 million (before expenses) with new and existing investors consisting of 3,757,146 EIS/VCT Placing Shares, 25,680,006 General Placing Shares, 772,857 General Subscription Shares and 4,579,169 Covington Subscription Shares, all at a price of 35 pence per New Ordinary Share. The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 3 per cent to the closing mid-market price of an Ordinary Share of 36 pence on 4 October 2017.

A circular to Shareholders is expected to be posted shortly, including details of the General Meeting and the Resolutions and will be available on the Company's website, www.angleplc.com.

The General Meeting will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 30 October 2017 at the offices of the Company at 10 Nugent Road, The Surrey Research Park, Guildford, Surrey GU2 7AF.

Director Participation and Related Party Transaction

Ian Griffiths, a Director of the Company, has agreed to subscribe for 114,286 New Ordinary Shares as part of the General Subscription. Ian Griffiths is a related party of the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules by virtue of his status as a Director of the Company. Andrew Newland, Garth Selvey and Brian Howlett, being the independent Directors for this purpose, consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, finnCap, that the terms of Ian Griffiths' participation in the General Subscription is fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's Shareholders are concerned.

General Meeting and Admission

The Fundraising is conditional, inter alia, upon the passing of the Resolutions at the General Meeting and upon the relevant Admission becoming effective (placing of the EIS/VCT Placing Shares is conditional upon, inter alia, EIS/VCT Admission and placing of the General Placing Shares and General Subscription Shares are conditional upon, inter alia, EIS/VCT Admission and General Admission) and the Covington Subscription is conditional upon, inter alia, the Covington Admission.

Upon Admission the Enlarged Issued Share Capital is expected to be 109,604,952 Ordinary Shares. On this basis, the New Ordinary Shares will represent approximately 31.7 per cent. of the Company's Enlarged Issued Share Capital.

Application will be made for the 34,789,178 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Subject to the Resolutions having been passed and the Placing Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms, it is anticipated that:

admission of the 3,757,146 EIS/VCT Placing Shares will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 31 October 2017;

admission of the 25,680,006 General Placing Shares and 772,857 General Subscription Shares will occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 1 November 2017; and

admission of the 4,579,169 Covington Subscription Shares will occur on or around 16 November 2017.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement released earlier today unless the context requires otherwise.

For further information on ANGLE:

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive



Ian Griffiths, Finance Director finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)



Corporate Finance - Adrian Hargrave, Simon Hicks, Kate Bannatyne



Corporate Broking - Alice Lane, Nikita Jain +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 WG Partners (Joint Broker)



Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee +44 (0) 203 705 9330 FTI Consulting



Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert



Kimberly Ha (US) +44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 212 850 5612

