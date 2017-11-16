Angle PLC: Total Voting Rights and Covington Subscription

GUILDFORD, SURREY--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - Angle PLC ( OTCQX : ANPCY) ( AIM : AGL)

For immediate release 16 November 2017

ANGLE plc ("the Company")

Total Voting Rights and Covington Subscription

ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that, further to the announcement of 5 October 2017, 4,579,169 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were admitted to trading on AIM at 8.00 a.m. today ("Covington Admission"). These Ordinary Shares were issued pursuant to the Covington Subscription and Lock-in Deed ("Covington Subscription Shares"). Pursuant to the Covington Subscription and Lock-in Deed, Covington has agreed to not dispose of any interest in the Covington Subscription Shares for a period of 18 months from the date of Covington Admission, save for: prior written consent being received from finnCap and WG Partners; or to a connected person of Covington Fund II Inc.; or in acceptance of any takeover offer; or where required by law or pursuant to an intervening court order.

Following Covington Admission the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 117,086,522. The figure of 117,086,522 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meaning ascribed to such terms in the announcement entitled "Acquisition and Fundraising" released on 5 October 2017 unless the context requires otherwise.

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Corporate Finance - Adrian Hargrave, Simon Hicks, Kate Bannatyne

Corporate Broking - Alice Lane, Nikita Jain +44 (0) 207 220 0500 WG Partners (Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee +44 (0) 203 705 9330 FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert

Kimberly Ha (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 212 850 5612

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix™ system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix™ system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix™ technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com