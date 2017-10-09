GUILDFORD, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Angle PLC ( OTCQX : ANPCY) ( AIM : AGL)

ANGLE'S PARSORTIX™ SYSTEM SHOWCASED IN MULTIPLE PRESENTATIONS AT LEADING EUROPEAN CIRCULATING TUMOUR CELL CONFERENCE

Traction of Company's CTC harvesting system accelerating as customers and key opinion leaders feature Parsortix™ in 8 posters and five plenary presentations

Well positioned to become default cancer liquid biopsy system

ANGLE plc ( AIM : AGL; OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, today announces that its Parsortix™ system was widely showcased by the Company's customers and Key Opinion Leaders in the field of circulating tumour cells (CTCs) in presentations at Europe's leading CTC conference, the Third International Advances in Circulating Tumour Cells (ACTC) Symposium, which recently took place in Rhodes, Greece, 4 to 7 October 2017.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"The significant number of presentations featuring Parsortix™ at this leading conference for advances in the field of circulating tumour cells suggests that ANGLE's strategy of promoting research use sales to drive widespread adoption of its CTC harvesting system is working well. Parsortix™ is compatible with numerous downstream analysis systems and our aim is for it to become the default system for cancer liquid biopsy, a growing market that is expected to reach $14 billion in the United States alone by 2025."

ANGLE's Parsortix™ system was showcased in the following 8 different poster presentations and five plenary presentations (It was also referenced by speakers in multiple other presentations):

Plenary presentations

1) University of Athens ACTC Lab: CTC molecular characterisation

2) University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf: Comprehensive comparison of label independent CTC enrichment platform

3) Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute: Molecular status and heterogeneity in small cell lung cancer

4) University of Maryland: Parsortix™ system central to potential new analytical protocol for identifying drugs that may arrest metastasis (see separate announcement released today)

5) Bayer Pharma: Cancer ID project cancer treatment and monitoring

Poster Presentations

1) Heinrich-Heine University Duesseldorf: EpCAM low/negative CTCs in metastatic breast cancer

2) Barts Cancer Institute: CTCs and megakaryocytes in prostate cancer prognosis

3) Cancer Research UK Manchester Institute: molecular profiling of CTCs in non-small cell lung cancer

4) Heinrich-Heine University Düsseldorf: Circulating tumour cells, harvested from blood, grown in laboratory for the first time (see separate announcement released today)

5) University of Tuebingen: Separation of cancer cells

6) Synexa Life Sciences: Capture and characterisation of colorectal cancer CTCs

7) University Hospital Ghent, Belgium: Optimising workflow for transcriptome analysis of CTCs

8) University of Athens: PD-L1 and CK-19 gene expression in CTCs using Parsortix compared to EpCAM-based isolation in head and neck cancer

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercialising a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix™ system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. Parsortix has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's Parsortix™ system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix™ system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the Parsortix™ technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

