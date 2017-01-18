Anglo Pacific Group PLC: CORRECTION - Q4 2016 Trading Update

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
January 18, 2017 06:25 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)
The following amendment has been made to the ' Q4 2016 Trading Update' announcement released on 18/01/2017
The first highlight formerly read ~240% increase in royalty income. This has been changed to ~140%. All other details remain unchanged. The full amended text is shown below.
LSE: APF; TSX: APY
News Release
January 18, 2017
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Q4 2016 Trading Update
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (as amended)
Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, issues the following trading update for the period October 1, 2016 to December 31, 2016, ahead of the release of its full year results on March 30, 2017. Unless otherwise stated, all unaudited financial information is for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.
Highlights
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4622U_1-2017-1-18.pdf
Contact:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400rns@londonstockexchange.comhttp://www.rns.com
