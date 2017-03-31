News Room

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

March 31, 2017 02:00 ET

Anglo Pacific Group PLC Final Dividend and Directors' Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - As announced on March 30, 2017, Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) is proposing a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016 will amount to 6.00p per share, subject to shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM.

The proposed final dividend for 2016, is payable to all shareholders on the register of members on June 30, 2016. The Company's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange on June 29, 2017, and the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 28, 2017.

