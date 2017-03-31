Anglo Pacific Group PLC Final Dividend and Directors' Share Dealings in Company

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
March 31, 2017 02:00 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - As announced on March 30, 2017, Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) is proposing a final dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016 will amount to 6.00p per share, subject to shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM.
The proposed final dividend for 2016, is payable to all shareholders on the register of members on June 30, 2016. The Company's shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange on June 29, 2017, and the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 28, 2017.
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1028B_1-2017-3-30.pdf
For further information:Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Website: www.anglopacificgroup.comBMO Capital Markets Limited
+44 (0) 20 7664 8020Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny WyllieMacquarie Capital (Europe) Limited
+44 (0) 20 3037 2000Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel TeppermanPeel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris BurrowsRedleaf Communications
+44 (0) 20 7382 4769Charlie Geller / David Ison
