Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Full Year Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (TSX: APY) ( LSE : APF)

March 30, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Publication of 2016 Annual Report and Accounts

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company' or the 'Group') ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2016 Annual Report and Accounts, which are available on both the Group's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com and on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com. The following is a summary of the highlights for the period along with an extract of certain commentary and financial information from the audited financial statements. This announcement should be read in conjunction with the full audited 2016 Annual Report and Accounts.

Royalty Income Highlights

Figures in £m CY 2016 CY2015 CY2014 Kestrel 13.1 3.6 1.7 Narrabri North 4.2 3.2 n/a EVBC 1.3 1.3 1.6 Maracás Menchen 0.8 0.6 n/a Royalty income (like-for-like) 19.4 8.7 3.3 Four Mile 0.3 -- -- Amapá -- -- 0.2 Total royalty income 19.7 8.7 3.5

Financial Highlights

127% increase in royalty income to £19.7m (2015: £8.7m), mainly due to a significant increase in overall saleable tonnes from Kestrel

Earnings also benefitted from upward revisions to coal prices and the weakening of the pound post the EU Referendum vote - with to a significant increase in profit after tax to £26.4m (2015: loss of £22.6m) resulting in basic earnings per share of 15.60p (2015: loss of 14.06p)

316% increase in adjusted earnings 1 to £16.5m (2015: £4.0m) resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 9.76p (2015: 2.47p)

to £16.5m (2015: £4.0m) resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 9.76p (2015: 2.47p) 30% increase in net assets to £210.1m (December 31, 2015: £162.0m) resulting in net assets per share of 124.00p (December 31, 2015: 95.00p)

Improved earnings translated into free cash flow 2 generated in 2016 of £13.2m (2015: £4.7m) and net debt reduced to £1.0m at December 31, 2016

generated in 2016 of £13.2m (2015: £4.7m) and net debt reduced to £1.0m at December 31, 2016 Recommended final dividend of 3.00p per share resulting in a total dividend for 2016 of 6.00p (2015: 7.00p).

Significant increase in dividend cover, based on adjusted earnings, of 1.6x (2015: 0.4x) - dividend levels will be reviewed by the Board as part of the 2017 interim reporting in August 2017

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9602A_1-2017-3-30.pdf