April 11, 2017 05:37 ET

Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF; TSX: APY)

 
  TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
   
  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		   ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC
  2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
  An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
  An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached  
  An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments  
  An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
  Other (please specify):    
  3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		   LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
  4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):iv		   N/A
  5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		   07/04/2017
  6. Date on which issuer notified:   10/04/2017
  7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		   10%
         

Please click on the associated PDF document to view the full announcement:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1936C_1-2017-4-11.pdf 

