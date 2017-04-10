Anglo Pacific Group PLC Notice of 2017 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY) announces the publication of its Notice of the 2017 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2017 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Annual General Meeting

The Company's 2017 Annual General Meeting will be held at The Royal Institution of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS, United Kingdom on Wednesday May 10, 2017 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications today. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: http://www.anglopacificgroup.com/ BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited +44 (0) 20 3037 2000 Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows Redleaf Communications +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 Charlie Geller / David Ison / Sam Modlin

Notes to Editors

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.