March 02, 2017 02:00 ET

Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Notice of Results: Full Year 2016 Results

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF, TSX: APY

News Release
March 2, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Notice of Results: Full Year 2016 Results

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that it will be publishing its results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2016 on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

There will be an analyst presentation on the Company's annual results at 9:30am on March 30, 2017 at the offices of Redleaf Communications. To register your attendance or for further information, please contact Redleaf Communications on +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 or by emailing anglopacific@redleafpr.com.

For further information:    
     
Anglo Pacific Group PLC   +44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary    
     
Website:   www.anglopacificgroup.com
     
BMO Capital Markets Limited   +44 (0) 20 7664 8020
Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie    
     
Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited   +44 (0) 20 3037 2000
Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman    
     
Peel Hunt LLP   +44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows    
     
Redleaf Communications   +44 (0) 20 7382 4769
Charlie Geller / David Ison / Sam Modlin    

Notes to Editors
About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

