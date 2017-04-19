SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
April 19, 2017 11:13 ET
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)
LSE: APF; TSX: APY
News Release
April 19, 2017
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Notification of Transactions by PDMRs
Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company", the "Group") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) announces that it has granted options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") on April 12, 2017 as follows:
The USOP Options were granted under and subject to the terms of the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Unapproved Share Option Plan as approved by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2016.
The Trust Options were granted under a one-off arrangement on materially the same terms as the terms of the USOP Options, save that the Trust Options have an exercise price of nil. No newly issued and/or treasury shares shall be used in relation to the Trust Options.
Each of the USOP Options and the Trust Options will ordinarily become exercisable three years from the date of grant and may ordinarily thereafter be exercised for a period expiring five years from the date of grant.
This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).
