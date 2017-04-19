LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF; TSX: APY

News Release

April 19, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Notification of Transactions by PDMRs

Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company", the "Group") ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY) announces that it has granted options over ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") on April 12, 2017 as follows:

Name of PDMR Number of shares over which USOP Options granted Exercise price per share Number of shares over which Trust Options granted Exercise price per share Kevin Flynn

Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary 200,000 126.07p 100,000 £nil Juan Alvarez

Head of Investments 200,000 126.07p 100,000 £nil

The USOP Options were granted under and subject to the terms of the Anglo Pacific Group PLC Unapproved Share Option Plan as approved by the Company's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2016.

The Trust Options were granted under a one-off arrangement on materially the same terms as the terms of the USOP Options, save that the Trust Options have an exercise price of nil. No newly issued and/or treasury shares shall be used in relation to the Trust Options.

Each of the USOP Options and the Trust Options will ordinarily become exercisable three years from the date of grant and may ordinarily thereafter be exercised for a period expiring five years from the date of grant.

This notification is intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Website: http://www.anglopacificgroup.com/ BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited +44 (0) 20 3037 2000 Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows Redleaf Communications +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 Charlie Geller / David Ison / Sam Modlin

