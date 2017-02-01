News Room

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC

February 01, 2017 02:00 ET

Anglo Pacific Group PLC: Proposed Acquisition, Equity Placing and Refinancing

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

LSE: APF, TSX: APY

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (AS AMENDED).

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT (INCLUDING THE APPENDIX) AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE SAME WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This Announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Information on the Placing for Invited Placees Only" section of this Announcement.

News Release

1 February, 2017
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
Proposed Acquisition, Equity Placing and Refinancing

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6730V_1-2017-2-1.pdf

For further information, please contact:    
     
Anglo Pacific Group PLC   +44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer    
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary    
Juan Alvarez - Head of Investments    
     
Website: http://www.anglopacificgroup.com/    
     
BMO Capital Markets Limited - Joint Bookrunner   +44 (0) 20 7664 8020
Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie    
     
Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - Joint Bookrunner   +44 (0) 20 3037 2000
Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman    
     
Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Bookrunner   +44 (0) 20 7418 8818
     
Corporate    
Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows    
     
ECM Syndicate    
Alastair Rae / Sohail Akbar   +44 (0) 20 7418 8914
Redleaf Communications   +44 (0) 20 7382 4769
Charlie Geller / David Ison    

This information is provided by RNS
The company news service from the London Stock Exchange
END

Contact Information

  • For further information, please contact:

    Anglo Pacific Group PLC
    Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
    Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
    Juan Alvarez - Head of Investments
    +44 (0) 20 3435 7400

    Website:www.anglopacificgroup.com

    BMO Capital Markets Limited - Joint Bookrunner
    Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie
    +44 (0) 20 7664 8020

    Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited - Joint Bookrunner
    Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman
    +44 (0) 20 3037 2000

    Peel Hunt LLP - Joint Bookrunner
    Corporate
    Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows
    +44 (0) 20 7418 8818

    ECM Syndicate
    Alastair Rae / Sohail Akbar
    +44 (0) 20 7418 8914

    Redleaf Communications
    Charlie Geller / David Ison
    +44 (0) 20 7382 4769

News Room
 