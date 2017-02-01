LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY)

News Release

1 February, 2017

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

Results of Placing

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") ( LSE : APF) (TSX: APY) is pleased to announce the results of the equity placing announced by the Company earlier today.

A total of 10,960,000 new ordinary shares of 2 pence each in Anglo Pacific (the "Placing Shares") have been conditionally placed at a Placing Price of 125 pence per Placing Share, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of £13.7 million (approximately US$17.1 million) (the "Placing").

The Placing Shares represent approximately 6.4 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital prior to the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank equally in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid in respect of such shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.

The Placing Price represents a discount of approximately 5.1 per cent. to the closing middle market price of 131.75 pence per share on 31 January 2017, being the last business day prior to the announcement of the Placing.

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the standard segment of the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities (together "Admission"). Admission is expected to occur and dealings in the Placing Shares are expected to commence on the London Stock Exchange at 8:00 a.m. on 06 February 2017. An application has been made to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to list the Placing Shares.

Following Admission the total issued share capital of the Company will be 180,902,034 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

