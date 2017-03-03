Angsana's RNA-based fusions cancer panel selected for Ignyta's STARTRK2 clinical trial in Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics has announced today that it will be a partner molecular test laboratory for STARTRK-2 clinical trial sites in Asia working with Ignyta, Inc., ( NASDAQ : RXDX), a biotechnology company focused on precision medicine in oncology. Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics' RNA-based fusions cancer panel will be used for screening TRK, ROS1 and ALK fusions in the STARTRK-2 clinical trial, a registration-enabling global Phase 2 basket clinical trial for entrectinib, Ignyta's investigational, orally available, CNS-active tyrosine kinase inhibitor targeting tumors that harbor TRK, ROS1 or ALK fusions.

Phase 1 data recently published online in Cancer Discovery showed entrectinib to be well tolerated, with responses observed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, mammary analog secretory carcinoma (MASC), melanoma and renal cell carcinoma as early as four weeks after first treatment and lasting as long as 2.5 years and still ongoing. That publication reported a 79% response rate in 24 patients with TRK, ROS1, or ALK-driven extracranial solid tumors, and showed entrectinib responses to be both rapid and durable in patients with advanced solid tumors across multiple histologies and each of the molecular targets of interest, including in multiple patients with metastatic CNS disease.

"Ignyta is excited to partner with Angsana to conduct diagnostic screening at our STARTRK-2 clinical trial sites in Asia, which will help us get entrectinib to patients with tumors driven by TRK, ROS1 or ALK fusions," said Jonathan Lim, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Ignyta. "Entrectinib is the only TRK inhibitor to have published data demonstrating RECIST responses in NSCLC and in patients with cancer in the CNS. The anti-tumor activity seen across cancer types and entrectinib's ability to treat bulky CNS disease, particularly important given the propensity for many solid tumors to metastasize to the brain, is extremely encouraging," continued Dr. Lim.

"The era of the shift away from one-size-fits-all, trial-and-error medicine, toward a health care system that utilizes molecular information to improve outcomes and make the health care system more efficient, has finally arrived to Asia Pacific especially in the area of targeted therapy for oncology," says Dr. Chris Tan, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics. Dr. Chris Tan added that our College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited molecular laboratories in Singapore and Hong Kong, turnaround time and cost efficiency are critical to support Ignyta for their STARTRK-2 trial in Singapore and Asia.

About Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory

Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory specializes in developing premium molecular diagnostic assays, serving the following four medical areas that have the largest impact in Asian population: allergy and molecular allergology, fetal maternal health, molecular oncology and pharmacogenetics. Through analysis of medical conditions at a molecular level, combined with clinical consultation by board-certified medical geneticists and sub-specialty trained pathologists, Angsana empowers clinicians and patients to make better informed clinical decisions and improve the quality of patient care. Strategically located in the center of Asia with multi-laboratory CAP accredited operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory is dedicated to serving the Asian community with fast and more affordable services within easy reach. For more information, visit www.angsanadx.com.

About Ignyta, Inc.

Blazing a New Future for Patients with Cancer™

At Ignyta, we work tirelessly on behalf of patients with cancer to offer potentially life-saving, precisely targeted therapeutics (Rx) guided by companion diagnostic (Dx) tests. Our integrated Rx/Dx strategy allows us to enter uncharted territory, illuminating the molecular drivers of cancer and quickly advancing treatments to address them. This approach embraces even those patients with the rarest cancers, who have the highest unmet need and who may otherwise not have access to effective treatment options. With our pipeline of potentially first-in-class or best-in-class precision medicines, we are pursuing the ultimate goal of not just shrinking tumors, but eradicating cancer relapse and recurrence in precisely defined patient populations.

For more information, please visit: www.ignyta.com.