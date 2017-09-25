"Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety" Highlights the Impact of Anxiety on Today's Culture

Latest IndieFlix Original Film Now Available for Screenings; Includes a Special Interview With World Champion Michael Phelps

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - September 25, 2017) - Today, IndieFlix, a leading independent online streaming company, along with its non-profit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation, released its latest documentary and virtual reality experience, "Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety." Their goal: to start a global conversation and raise awareness around anxiety with an emphasis on youth and families. The film features candid interviews with children and young adults discussing their anxiety and its impact on their lives, along with a special interview with Michael Phelps, a mental health advocate and one of the greatest athletes of all-time. The documentary includes discussions with mental health experts about the causes of anxiety and its sociological effects, as well as help, resources and tools.

"We felt it was important to make a movie that could raise awareness to open up the conversation and provide hope," said producer and IndieFlix CEO, Scilla Andreen. "So many people struggle with anxiety and have trouble talking about it. We want to change that."

Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health challenge in the U.S., impacting 54 percent of females and 46 percent of males, with age seven being the median age of onset, according to the World Health Organization. While anxiety disorders are highly treatable, only one-third of those suffering receive treatment. Everyone involved in the development of "Angst" has a personal experience with anxiety - from the producers to the interviewees.

"The conversation surrounding mental health really hits home for me. Many people don't understand how debilitating mental illness truly can be, and even more than that, how common it is, yet people are afraid to have the serious discussions about it," said Michael Phelps. "I welcomed the opportunity to be a part of 'Angst' to further the dialogue around mental health and to help people understand the impact anxiety has on our mental state and encourage people, especially kids, to ask for help."

"In our world there is a stigma attached to mental health disorders," adds Dr. Jerry Bubrick, Senior Director of the Anxiety Disorders Center at the Child Mind Institute. "People see anxiety as a personal failing rather than a medical condition; they see it as something to be ashamed of, rather than something to be treated. In reality, anxiety is universal. It doesn't discriminate - and it's very treatable. We just need to acknowledge it and talk openly first."

"Angst" opens on Sept. 25, 2017, and will begin screening in schools and communities across the country. The IndieFlix original film, produced by Scilla Andreen and Karin Gornick, is expected to reach more than three million people around the world through 25,000 community and school screenings.

In addition to the documentary, an exclusive virtual reality component allows users to experience a panic attack first hand, further building awareness and empathy. The VR component, directed by Stephanie Riggs, has been developed with support from Google as a supplemental learning aid to the documentary. Additional tools and resources are available to schools and organizations that host screenings.

To book a screening of "Angst" in your community, to find a screening near you, or learn more, visit angstmovie.com.

The IndieFlix Foundation holds a unique place at the intersection of donors who want to inspire global change, and creative filmmakers who tell powerful stories that can unite and transform communities. By funding films that inspire social change and positive action, the Foundation supports documentaries that are screened in schools, groups and organizations.

Founded by filmmakers, IndieFlix is a membership-based streaming service that is one of the industry's most meaningful global streaming platforms.

