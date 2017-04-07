"Animated World" officially launches at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Over HK$10M investment in all-new interactive experience immerses visitors in their favourite animations

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 7, 2017) - The world's exclusive "Animated World" officially launches on 6th April, 2017, bringing famous animated characters and interactive gaming experience to visitors for all ages. Visitors are able to immerse themselves in the world of animation and explore the one and only star-studded journey at The Peak.

As one of the must-visit attractions, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is committed to promoting a diversified experience and tempting visitors with a wide variety of preferences. With the opening of Animated World, those world-famous characters will come to life. Remarkably, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is the first brand in Hong Kong to cooperate with teamLab, the Japanese ultratechnologists. This marks teamLab's first public installation premiering here, at new Animated World! Visitors able to experience a 'more than wax' journey to Madame Tussauds.

Apart from the existing characters McDull & Mr. Mak, Marvel superheroes and Hello Kitty, Balala the Fairies and Yo-kai Watch have arrived at "Animated World".

Keita, Jipanyan, Whisper, Fuyunyan and Hidabat from the well-known Japanese animation Yo-kai Watch appear in Keita's room. It is the first permanent area to employ Keita's room as setting. Balala the Fairies is a famous animation in mainland China and the first mainland animated character joins Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Besides, settings of McDull and Mrs. Mak, Hello Kitty have revamped as well. McDull and Mrs. Mak are waiting visitors to take pictures with them inside the tramcar; Sanrio designs a new custom-made backdrop with Hong Kong skyline, inviting visitors to explore Hong Kong with Hello Kitty. Marvel superheroes Hulk, Ironman and Spiderman are ready to meet and greet visitors as well.

With a total area covering over 2,300 square meters, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong spent 18 months to design and create "Animated World". Building upon the successful opening of "Yayoi Kusama Gallery", "Animated World" will further witness the evolution and take Madame Tussauds experience to a whole new level, suggesting a different angle to explore the attraction.

The new zone features a spin-off mobile application game -- Yo-kai Puni Puni. Visitors can get a chance to obtain the exclusive character -- Jipanyan B. Moreover, teamLab introduces its new interactive digital installation -- Connecting! Block Town to the new zone, welcoming visitors to build their dream city with McDull and Madame Mak. It further determines Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's appeal across ages.

"McDull and Madame Mak, Marvel Superheroes and Hello Kitty are very popular in our attraction, the two new comers 'Balala the Fairies' and 'Yo-kai Watch' would definitely enhance guest experience. The opening of 'Animated World' further strengthening Madame Tussauds Hong Kong as a diversified attraction for visitors of all ages," Jenny You, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, commented.