Anita Borg Institute's President and CEO Dr. Telle Whitney to Retire at the End of 2017

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - The Anita Borg Institute (ABI), a nonprofit organization focused on the advancement of women in technology, today announced that Dr. Telle Whitney will retire from the role of President and CEO at the end of 2017, after 15 years of service.

Dr. Whitney joined ABI in 2002 and over the course of her leadership has led ABI's substantial growth in size and impact. This includes developing the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing into the most influential conference for women technologists. Under her leadership the conference has grown from 630 attendees in 2002 to 15,000 in 2016. In 2011, ABI launched the Grace Hopper Celebration India and has grown to over 2,900 attendees in 2016. She grew the organizations revenues from $1M annually to over $22M. Working with staff, volunteers, and the ABI Board of Trustees to create and develop high impact programs that include Top Companies for Women Technologists, a national program that recognizes companies committed to building workplaces where women technologists can thrive, ABI.local, a program to build local communities of women technologists and their allies, and the endorsement and support of leading corporate partners across multiple industries.

Most importantly, Dr. Whitney has been committed to demonstrating the business value of diversity and the importance of engaging the full talent of the workforce to drive innovation.

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead ABI, and to work with our dynamic and passionate staff, our committed and influential Board of Trustees as well as our amazing community, all working towards women being at the table creating technology," said Dr. Whitney. "2017 is the perfect time to welcome a next generation of leadership. I am confident that ABI's vision of a future where the people who imagine and build technology mirror the people and societies that use it will guide the organization for many years to come. While the industry is certainly not where it needs to be in terms of inclusion, there is a groundswell of support from advocates committed to equal representation of women technologists."

"On behalf of ABI's Board of Trustees, I want to thank Telle for her outstanding work, dedication and leadership," said Francine Berman, ABI Board Chair. "Telle's passion for women technologists and for achieving balance and diversity in tech has had impact at all levels and has helped both individuals and organizations achieve their potential. She has driven significant growth and success for ABI and the Board is tremendously appreciative of her leadership and commitment."

Dr. Whitney will work with the Board through the transition and remain as CEO until a successor is found in 2017.

Alan Eustace, former SVP of Knowledge at Google and ABI Board member, will head up the search for the new President and CEO. ABI will announce the search process shortly.

About ABI

The Anita Borg Institute (ABI) connects, inspires and guides women in computing and organizations that view technology innovation as a strategic imperative. Founded in 1997 by computer scientist Anita Borg, our reach extends to more than 87 countries. We believe technology innovation powers the global economy, and that women are crucial to building technology the world needs. ABI is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 charitable organization.

About Dr. Telle Whitney

Dr. Whitney, a well-known influencer in the world of Technology and Women, is a frequent speaker at conferences and meetings, and is a member of a number of boards, including the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities (CMD-IT), and Caltech IST advisory board. She has a Ph.D. from Caltech and previously held senior technical management positions at Actel and Malleable Technologies, both semiconductor companies. She was recently asked to join the National Medal of Technology Evaluation Committee. She has received numerous awards including an honorary Doctorates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and Claremont College, the ACM Distinguished Service Award, and was named one of Fast Company's Most Influential Women in Technology.