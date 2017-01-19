ANNA Names Emma Kalliomaki as Managing Director

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM--(Marketwired - Jan 19, 2017) - The Association of National Numbering Agencies today announced that Emma Kalliomaki has been confirmed as managing director of ANNA, as well as the ANNA Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB) and the ANNA Service Bureau (ASB). An active participant and leader in standards-related initiatives throughout her career, Ms. Kalliomaki will work with the ANNA board on a broad range of activities, including engagement with industry stakeholders, regulators and third-party providers.

"We are delighted that Emma is returning to ANNA in a full-time role," said Dan Kuhnel, chairman of the ANNA board. "Her deep expertise in financial data, standards and regulation is a perfect match for our intense level of activity, and she shares our commitment to the renaissance of ANNA as a vibrantly involved participant in the evolution of financial markets."

Kalliomaki was previously head of SEDOL Masterfile of the London Stock Exchange Group. She spearheaded initiatives such as establishing the LSE's role as a Local Operating Unit in the global Legal Entity Identifier system and the rebuild of the SEDOL Masterfile system, as well as overseeing the role of the London Stock Exchange as the UK numbering agency for International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) and Classification of Financial Instruments (CFI) codes. She has participated in revision and development of many ISO standards, including serving as convenor of the CFI study group which introduced a new range of OTC derivatives categorizations. She also served as executive secretary of the ANNA board of directors in 2010 through 2015.

"ANNA is in the midst of an exciting development phase with bold objectives and excellent resources and support," notes Kalliomaki. "What has been accomplished to date by the membership and a volunteer board of directors is remarkable, and I look forward to carrying on this progress."

About ANNA

Established in 1992 by 22 founding numbering agencies, ANNA is the membership organization of national numbering agencies, which are operated by depositories, exchanges, government agencies, nationally central data vendors and other financial infrastructure organizations. ANNA also serves as the registration authority for the ISIN numbering standard, under appointment by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Under ANNA's stewardship, the role of the ISIN in enabling global financial communications has been established worldwide. ISINs are issued today more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide. The number by national numbering agencies and nations working to establish national numbering agencies continues to grow each year, now surpassing 120 jurisdictions globally. For information about ANNA, its members and activities, please visit anna-web.org.