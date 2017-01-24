Annapolis Area Dentist Shares His Expertise Around the World

Dr. Scott Finlay's leadership in the area of functional esthetics allows him to share his expertise with peers internationally

ANNAPOLIS, MD --(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - For Dr. Scott Finlay of Scott Finlay DDS & Associates in Arnold, Maryland, 2016 was a very busy year, as his passport will attest. As a Senior Faculty member of the elite clinical institute of the Dawson Academy, a postgraduate educational and clinical research facility dedicated to the advancement of dentistry, Dr. Finlay was selected to present educational programs on the Functional-Esthetic Matrix to dentists throughout the United States, as well as in Canada, India, and Spain.

The Functional-Esthetic Matrix, on which Dr. Finlay is an expert, is a four-staged procedure centered on the principle that every specific contour of the frontal teeth is designed for a specific function. The stages of treatment include an evaluation of how the smile relates to the face and the shapes and contours of teeth and their relationship with each other, a three-dimensional treatment plan to create a dental "blueprint", prototype restorations, and the final, definitive restorations.

Dr. Finlay has been recognized as one of the premier cosmetic and restorative dentists in the country. He is one of only 50 dentists that are recognized as an Accredited Fellow by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. Accreditation serves as the Gold Standard for Excellence in cosmetic dentistry and Dr. Finlay is the only Accredited Fellow in the Greater Annapolis Area. Dr. Finlay has been repeatedly recognized for his excellence in restorative and cosmetic dentistry and presenting on the Functional-Esthetic Matrix is yet another approach showing his exceptional artistry. Dr. Finlay will be speaking on the essential skills and protocols to create beautiful anterior restorations at the Dawson Academy Esthetic Foundation course, March 30 to April 1 in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 8-10 in Tokyo, Japan and October 12-14 in Denver, Colorado. He will be speaking on Stratification Techniques at AACD 2017 Las Vegas conference, Tuesday, April 18 - Friday, April 21 and November 27 at the Greater New York Dental Meeting, New York, New York.

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County residents are fortunate not to have to travel to benefit from this expertise.

Dr. Finlay is available to share his world-renowned skill with any patient looking for a dental treatment that considers comfort, function, and long-term stability, as well as their best interests. His office will set up a complete examination and gain an understanding of the patient's wishes. Then, Dr. Finlay will study the data collected during the exam and make recommendations for treatment based upon any existing signs and symptoms of dental disease.

If you are interested in creating a beautiful smile to last the test of time, or would like to learn more about the revolutionary Functional-Esthetic Matrix, contact the offices of Scott Finlay DDS & Associates, PA at 443-276-4094, located at 1460 Ritchie Highway, Suite 203 in Arnold, Maryland.

