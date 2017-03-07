Anne M. Smith is promoted to Senior Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

BEDMINSTER, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation ( NASDAQ : PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the promotion of Anne M. Smith to Senior Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Private Wealth Management at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Anne has over 30 years of financial services experience with expertise in managing and growing investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Mrs. Smith was employed for five years in municipal sales for R. Seelaus & Company in Summit, New Jersey, covering banks, funds and money managers. Previously, in Chicago, Illinois, she worked in institutional municipal sales for Harris Bank and traded municipal bonds for The Northern Trust Company. Mrs. Smith began her career in Boston, Massachusetts, working on the institutional fixed income desk at Bank of Boston, and then moving to start up a municipal sales desk for Fleet Bank in Boston.

A resident of Bedminster, New Jersey, Anne received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1981. She holds a Series 7 license.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.88 billion as of December 31, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.