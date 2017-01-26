Announcement on precision agriculture by Member of Parliament Brenda Shanahan

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Members of the media are invited to a news conference at which Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce an investment aimed at speeding up the commercialization of an innovative technology that will help Canada become a leader in precision agricul‎ture.

Event Announcement Date Friday, January 27, 2017 Time 11:00 a.m. (local time) Location National Research Council Canada (NRC) 75 De Mortagne Boulevard, Lobby Boucherville, Quebec J4B 6Y4

