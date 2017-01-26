Announcement on precision agriculture by Member of Parliament Brenda Shanahan

January 26, 2017 14:42 ET
OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 26, 2017) - Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Members of the media are invited to a news conference at which Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce an investment aimed at speeding up the commercialization of an innovative technology that will help Canada become a leader in precision agriculture.
Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada
Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture
Media RelationsAgriculture and Agri-Food CanadaOttawa, Ontario613-773-79721-866-345-7972Annie DubeRegional Communications ManagerAgriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Quebec Region514-315-6180 (office)514-476-8583 (cell)
See all RSS Newsfeeds