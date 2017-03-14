News Room
Announcement regarding Mont-Megantic Observatory's scientific activities

MONT-MÉGANTIC, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Mont-Mégantic Observatory's new scientific and technological development projects.

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2017
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: ASTROLab
Parc national du Mont-Mégantic
189 Route du Parc
Notre-Dame-des-Bois, Quebec J0B 2E0

