Announcement regarding Mont-Megantic Observatory's scientific activities

March 14, 2017 13:00 ET
MONT-MÉGANTIC, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development and La Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton-Stanstead, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Mont-Mégantic Observatory's new scientific and technological development projects.
Media Relations
Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions
514-283-8818
dec.media.ced@canada.ca
