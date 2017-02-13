Announcement Regarding South American Natural Gas Transmission Utility Transaction

BROOKFIELD, NEWS--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP)(TSX:BIP.UN) notes the announcement made by Petrobras on February 10, 2017 (click here) relating to the issuance of an injunction suspending the sale by Petrobras of a 90% stake at Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. ("NTS") to a Brookfield-led consortium.

Brookfield Infrastructure intends to take all necessary measures to protect its interests and enable the NTS transaction to proceed. Brookfield Infrastructure expects that appeals against the injunction will be heard in the first half of March 2017, if not earlier.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management.

