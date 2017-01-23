KAHNAWAKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Kahnawake Sports Complex renovation project. Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, will also be present.

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 Time: 12 noon Location: Lobby Kahnawake Sports Centre Highway 138 Kahnawake, Quebec J0L 1B0

Stay connected

Follow us on Twitter @CanEconDev