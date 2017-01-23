January 23, 2017 09:00 ET
KAHNAWAKE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Media representatives are invited to attend a press conference at which Jean-Claude Poissant, Member of Parliament for La Prairie, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), will make an announcement regarding the Kahnawake Sports Complex renovation project. Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, will also be present.
