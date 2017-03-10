Revolutionary End-to-End Web Design Platform Frees Designers to Quickly Build Professional Websites Without Code

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Brandcast, the leader in code-free web design, today announced the launch of Brandcast Design Studio™, the first end-to-end web design platform that gives designers, creatives, and marketing teams complete creative control, from design start to publish -- completely free from the need to code or rely on developer resources.

Brandcast will demo Brandcast Design Studio™ and host designers, brand marketers, and interested media at the Brandcast Design Lounge during the Interactive portion of the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festival from Friday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 14 in Room 301-302 in the JW Marriott in Austin. The official Design Studio™ Launch + Happy Hour event will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 3:00-6:00 PM CT.

Brandcast Design Studio™ is the only end-to-end web design platform built by highly experienced web designers, for all designers, whether freelance, agency, or at the world's leading brands. Used by brands such as Lowes, Colliers, and New York Fashion Week, Design Studio empowers any designer to easily become a professional web designer, with powerful tools that lets them manage the entire end-to-end website creation workflow, from design and collaboration to publishing and updating.

"At Brandcast, we're driven by one mission: creating the best web design, collaboration and publishing experience on the planet," said Brandcast CEO Richard Yanowitch. "So we're giving complete creative freedom back to designers -- no more coding to hold them back and no more boring commodity-like templates that all look the same. Design Studio™ democratizes web design so all designers can create beautiful websites true to their artistic vision. And they can do it at the speed and scale needed to keep up with the exponential growth in the demand for fresh content. All with enterprise-class sophistication and security."

Brandcast Design Studio™ offers an intuitive but powerful browser-based visual interface that will be immediately familiar to any designer that has used other creative software tools. With an entire end-to-end web design process on a single platform, Design Studio liberates designers so they can quickly and easily translate their creative vision into powerful custom websites. This can all be done without the need to write code, which often stymies creativity and slows down the process.

What customers are saying:

Kana LiVolsi, Co-founder and CEO, Dos Mundos Creative:

"I was one of a select group of design firms to try out Brandcast, the new web design platform that is about to blow Squarespace and WordPress out of the water. After getting to test it out, I can confidently say that this is the future of web design."

Shannon Cahoon, President, Madplum Creative:

"We chose Brandcast to give our web designers creative control, increase predictability and cut time and costs so that we can remain competitive without sacrificing quality. Being able to design in-browser without code or templates is unlike any creative tool we've seen and we're excited about the positive impact this will have on our business."

Kristen Kelley, Marketing Manager, Colliers San Diego:

"Using Brandcast has enabled our visual designers, who have minimal experience building websites, to create gorgeous custom property and team websites with ease and consistency. Brandcast saves us a tremendous amount of time, and ultimately money, on publishing a high volume of sites in a short amount of time."

Nicole Fikes, Founder + Creative Director, Merrygood:

"I'm having a great experience designing the Merrygood site with the Brandcast Design Studio. Using a comp that has been sitting in our Dropbox forever, I was able to create in Brandcast in about 15 minutes!"

Brandcast Design Studio™ includes a powerful and intuitive suite of features, including:

True design freedom. Create a completely custom design without the restrictions of generic templates or code.

Create a completely custom design without the restrictions of generic templates or code. Completely visual interface. Designs, content, and web pages displayed in the Design Studio are the actual live versions of the ready-to-publish or published websites. No complex menu interfaces to learn, no code to export and host, and no guessing how changes will affect the live site.

Designs, content, and web pages displayed in the Design Studio are the actual live versions of the ready-to-publish or published websites. No complex menu interfaces to learn, no code to export and host, and no guessing how changes will affect the live site. Precise design control. Pixel-level control over every part of the design, even typography.

Pixel-level control over every part of the design, even typography. One-click publishing. Sites are live instantly upon clicking the Publish icon.

Sites are live instantly upon clicking the Publish icon. End-to-End Workflow on a single platform. Covering every step from design and collaboration to publishing and updating.

Covering every step from design and collaboration to publishing and updating. Reusable digital assets. Re-apply custom layouts to other websites and maintain a comprehensive media library of design assets, photos, videos, text and global styles for all your websites.

Re-apply custom layouts to other websites and maintain a comprehensive media library of design assets, photos, videos, text and global styles for all your websites. Enterprise-class security and infrastructure. The Brandcast platform automatically hosts, manages and scales to an unlimited number of customer websites, from single landing pages to large corporate sites, so customers needn't invest in costly and complicated IT infrastructure.

See the Design Studio™ in Action

To sign up for a free Design Studio account, visit: https://app.brandcast.io/signup

To learn more, visit: brandcast.com

About Brandcast

Founded in 2012 in San Francisco at the intersection of design and web technology, Brandcast is ushering in a new era of design freedom in website creation. Brandcast allows designers and marketers to create, collaborate on, and publish custom websites without the use of generic templates or the need to know code. To learn more about Brandcast, visit https://brandcast.com and follow @brandcastapp on Twitter.