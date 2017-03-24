Announcing the Chuckwagon Driver for the 2017 Put the Boots to Hunger Campaign

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - The Calgary Food Bank is pleased to announce that chuckwagon tarp sponsor, Burnet Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P), has secured GMC Rangeland Derby driver Logan Gorst to raise the BD&P Put the Boots to Hunger™ flag during this year's Calgary Stampede.

The generous investment is part of the Calgary Food Bank's annual Put the Boots to Hunger™ food and fundraiser held during the ten days of the Calgary Stampede. Pivotal to the success of this campaign is the donation of BD&P's chuckwagon tarp to the Calgary Food Bank, where each night a different business sponsors the BD&P Put the Boots to Hunger™ chuckwagon tarp.

In 2016, the campaign raised over $300,000 in food and funds between the tarp sponsorship and Food Bank involvement at many stampede breakfasts and barbeques. Since its inception in 2008, the campaign has raised over $4 million in food and funds.

For more information on the campaign, programs and services, visit www.calgaryfoodbank.com.

#boothunger

#feedyyc

@calgaryfoodbank

@LoganChuckwgon

This release is transmitted courtesy of Marketwired.