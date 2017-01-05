Announcing the GovTech 100 Companies for 2017

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Government Technology magazine released its second annual GovTech 100, a compendium of 100 companies focused on making a difference in -- and selling to -- state and local governments. GovTech has earned recognition as its own market segment through the work of a growing number of companies -- and the investors that back them -- in helping governments do their work more effectively in serving their communities.

In compiling and curating this year's GovTech 100, Government Technology partnered with CrunchBase, a subsidiary of TechCrunch. The new data partnership establishes the category of GovTech permanently on CrunchBase and powers the GovTech 100 list on GovTech.com.

"This partnership enables us to institutionalize knowledge on GovTech companies so government agencies, investors or other interested parties can more easily find, examine and compare the growing universe of companies doing this work," said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer at e.Republic, Government Technology's parent company. "Building on the momentum of our partnerships with CrunchBase, the San Francisco Mayor's Office of Civic Innovation and the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, we look forward to continuing to spotlight what is happening in the overall government technology landscape."

"The new year opens with another 100 reasons to be bullish about the state and local government market," said Paul Taylor, chief content officer at e.Republic. "GovTech companies are the new face of digital government. Alone and in partnership, they are proving to be nimble in responding to and anticipating the needs of public agencies in a season of rapid change -- technologically, socially and politically."

