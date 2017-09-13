Annual City-Wide Food Drive on Saturday

CALGARY, AB--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - This Saturday morning, thousands of family and youth volunteers will begin collecting non-perishable food donations for the annual one-day City-Wide Food Drive.

Saturday, September 16

Interview and Photo Opportunities

11:30-12:30 p.m.

Kids & adults unloading food donations at:

Cranston LDS Chapel parking lot (200 Cranston Road SE)

East LDS Stake Centre parking lot (7017 California BLVD NE)

Foothills LDS Stake Centre parking lot (30 Everstone BLVD SW)

NE corner of Market Mall parking lot (3625 Shaganappi Trail NW)

Tipton Road LDS chapel parking lot (5927 Tipton Road NW)

SE corner of Westbrook Mall parking lot (1413-33rd Street SW)

2-3 p.m.

Trucks arriving and unloading at the Calgary Food Bank (5000-11 Street SE)

This food drive comes at a time when the demand at the Food Bank begins to increase. September can be a financially straining month, from heating bills to back-to-school expenses. For many struggling to put food on the table, these costs can end up being the tipping point where some families find they need emergency food support.

The donations are picked up by volunteers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. If donation bags have not been picked up by 2 p.m., Calgarians can call 587-316-1623. Non-perishable food donations may also be brought to the Calgary Food Bank warehouse until 5 p.m. And for those who may wish to donate funds instead, visit calgaryfoodbank.com

