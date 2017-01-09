Annual Kaseya MSP Global Pricing Survey Reveals High Growth MSPs Capitalizing on the Cloud, Delivering Comprehensive Solution Suites to Meet Customer Demands

6th annual worldwide MSP market analysis provides insight into market prices, differentiators between high and low growth MSPs and key customer challenges

NEW YORK, NY and MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Kaseya®, the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today released the results of its 2017 MSP Global Pricing Survey. The sixth annual survey reveals historic MSP market growth, highlights behaviors and strategies that set the highest performing MSPs apart from the pack, and uncovers the leading technologies most beneficial to MSP customers -- such as back-up and recovery, security, and network and infrastructure monitoring services.

This year's survey gathered data from more than 900 MSP respondents, double the number from 2016. With insights from more than 50 countries, Kaseya's 2017 Global Pricing Survey is the most powerful MSP pricing tool on the market. The report provides unique visibility into both pricing and new service offering trends in the MSP market segment. The results shed a wealth of knowledge into the types of services MSPs currently offer, how these services are priced and how the MSP business has changed over the past year.

For more details and a comprehensive analysis of the findings, the 2017 Kaseya MSP Global Pricing Survey Report is available here: www.kaseya.com/resources/best-practices/2017-msp-pricing-survey-results

Key findings from Kaseya's 2017 survey include:

Continued MSP Market Growth. The MSP market continues its hot streak. Up from 23 percent in 2016, 26 percent of respondents report their average annual Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) growth over the last three years is more than 15 percent. An additional 18 percent report an average three-year MRR between 10 and 15 percent;





The MSP market continues its hot streak. Up from 23 percent in 2016, 26 percent of respondents report their average annual Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) growth over the last three years is more than 15 percent. An additional 18 percent report an average three-year MRR between 10 and 15 percent; High Growth MSPs Offer More Choice and a Full Suite of Services. High growth MSPs are diverging from their lower growth peers by consistently offering more services across the board -- from basic support to high-end network monitoring. In particular, high growth MSPs are capitalizing on the boon of cloud adoption by offering a wider range of cloud based service offerings. By offering comprehensive product suites, high growth MSPs warrant premium prices for these services, leading to higher overall average sizes of their monthly managed services contracts;





High growth MSPs are diverging from their lower growth peers by consistently offering more services across the board -- from basic support to high-end network monitoring. In particular, high growth MSPs are capitalizing on the boon of cloud adoption by offering a wider range of cloud based service offerings. By offering comprehensive product suites, high growth MSPs warrant premium prices for these services, leading to higher overall average sizes of their monthly managed services contracts; Emerging Service Categories Offered by High Growth MSPs. Network Operations Center (NOC): Forty-seven percent of high growth MSPs report they offer 24x7 NOC services, compared to just 27 percent of lower growth MSPs. Backup and Disaster Recovery: Forty-three percent of high growth MSPs offer cloud-to-cloud backup. Additionally, 83 percent of high growth MSPs offer full backup and disaster recovery. Security Services: The largest delta in security service offerings is with two-or multi-factor authentication, which high growth MSPs are 30 percent more likely to offer. Also telling, the mean number of security-related services offered by high growth MSPs is eight discrete services, two more than their lower growth counterparts. High growth MSPs are also nearly 40 percent more likely to offer all 10 security-related services than their lower growth peers. Network and Infrastructure Monitoring. High growth MSPs offer each of the eight services more frequently than the lower growth group. Deltas range from virtual parity for LAN/WAN monitoring to approximately 40 percent for all cloud monitoring services combined;





Security and Cloud the Biggest MSP Concerns for 2017. Survey respondents selected Meeting Security Risks as the most important IT problem or service need their clients will face in 2017. Additionally, three listed concerns touch upon different cloud issues. When added together, security and cloud virtually tie as the top risk concern (30.79 percent versus 30.22 percent, respectively);





Survey respondents selected Meeting Security Risks as the most important IT problem or service need their clients will face in 2017. Additionally, three listed concerns touch upon different cloud issues. When added together, security and cloud virtually tie as the top risk concern (30.79 percent versus 30.22 percent, respectively); Vision, Scale and Confidence Create High Growth Cycle for MSPs. Clear Vision of SMB Market Trends: High growth MSPs don't just 'check a box' when it comes to creating service offerings. Having a clear vision of what current and prospective clients need from their service provider partners today and in the future allows MSPs to invest in the right technologies and align their business strategy for future growth. Economies of Scale: High growth MSPs continually find ways to free up resources (both money and staff) to be able to deliver more services, recognize more revenues, and increase profits. Confidence in Delivered Value: High growth MSPs are able to appreciate and communicate to clients the full value of the services they provide. For example, high growth MSPs are much more likely to charge higher rates for cloud services.



"As the leading voice of the MSP industry, Kaseya is looked upon as the trusted source for the most up-to-date data and analysis of the trends, technology and market differentiators that separate high growth MSPs from their lesser-growth peers," said Miguel Lopez, SVP and GM for MSP Solutions, Kaseya. "The intent of the report is to help all MSPs unlock their potential, and to arm them with the knowledge they need to better succeed. Our annual MSP pricing survey is a critical tool that helps the MSP community keep a pulse on this thriving industry. It answers important questions of 'how' and 'why' certain MSPs are succeeding, and what others can do to achieve the same level of success."

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for Managed Service Providers and small to midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.