Annual Swapalease.com NFL & Cars Survey Shows "Vipers" & "Volts" Would Make a Good Name for an NFL Franchise

NFL Fans Talk About Which Teams Remind Them of Certain Cars & Features

CINCINNATI, OH--(Marketwired - September 20, 2017) - Swapalease.com, the nation's largest car lease marketplace, today announced results of its NFL & Cars Survey, where thousands of drivers across the country made predictions about their favorite NFL teams, and also paired up certain cars and features with their favorite teams. Swapalease.com presented the online survey to more than 2,500 drivers across the country during August, 2017.

The majority of those polled (11.3%) say the New York Giants are their favorite team, followed by the New England Patriots (9.3%). However, most believe the Patriots will win the Super Bowl this year (20.7%), followed by Dallas (10.1%), Green Bay (9.3%), and Oakland (6.8%). Respondents also said they would vote Tesla Model S (22.8%) as "Car of the Year", followed by the BMW 5 Series (8.7%).

When asked which model would make the best NFL team name, most said Vipers (32.6%), followed by Mustangs (22.6%), Challengers (11.9%), Teslas (8.9%), and Volts (7.4%).

Other key findings:

Which NFL team reminds you of a car with a broken muffler?

Women: Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys

Men: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, NY Jets

Which NFL team reminds you of a rusty car?

Women: Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions

Men: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions

What is your favorite car feature?

Women: Blind spot monitoring, Large LCD touch display, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning

Men: Voice Command, Auto Parallel Park, Large LCD touch display, Driverless car

When asked what those polled would do if their vehicle was destroyed in a hurricane:

More men said they would replace it with the exact same make and model

More women said they would replace it with the same make but different model

