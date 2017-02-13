Anomali Adds Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Defend Against Multibillion-Dollar Cyber Threats

RSA Conference 2017, Booth 2039: Company Exhibiting Latest Threat Intelligence Innovations and Additions to STAXX, ThreatStream and Anomali Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, CA and SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms, today announced new capabilities to STAXX, ThreatStream and Anomali Enterprise. Its three flagship platforms bring enterprises real-time identification and detection of millions of threat indicators at every point along the kill chain, mitigating devastating cyberattacks. New to the product line are bidirectional indicator of compromise (IOC) sharing, phishing email indicator management and integrated threat bulletins to further strengthen defenses.

"Overwhelming numbers of malicious attacks, advanced adversaries and an overload of threat intelligence are causing organizations to miss key indicators that point out where their systems have been compromised and where breaches have occurred," said Hugh Njemanze, CEO of Anomali. "Some of the world's most highly-targeted enterprises and government agencies rely on us to pinpoint threats before they develop into full-fledged disasters. The enhancements added to our proven product line will advance customers' ability to leverage actionable threat intelligence and further reduce risk."

ThreatStream Advancements Tackle Phishing, Threat Sharing in the Enterprise

A growing number of organizations across a wide range of industries, including four of the top five US banks and 25 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Anomali ThreatStream to make sense of the mountains of threat data facing security teams. This week, Anomali released major new capabilities to enable earlier detection and identification of adversaries:

Phishing Indicator Sharing: Phishing attacks increased by more than 270 percent in 2016 according to the FBI. ThreatStream now automatically extracts indicators from known phishing emails, which can then be shared with other internal or external users, providing early warning to fellow community members and users.

STAXX 2.0 Extends High Fidelity Threat Intelligence Accessibility

Anomali created STAXX to provide the threat intelligence community a simple, easy way to receive STIX/TAXII threat intelligence feeds. STAXX uniquely provides direct access to intelligence sources, without passing information through an intermediary. STAXX has seen rapid adoption by the threat intelligence community. With STAXX 2.0 Anomali adds:

Bidirectional IOC Sharing: STAXX 2.0 allows users to both receive IOC data from TAXII servers, and now distribute critical intelligence for faster collaboration, detection and response.

Anomali Enterprise 2.0 Delivers Comprehensive Breach Analytics

Anomali Enterprise provides security operations, incident responders and threat analysts with the actionable threat intelligence they need. It automatically matches relevant high fidelity threat intelligence with event data. Latest additions to Anomali Enterprise include:

Threat Bulletin IOC Matching: Anomali Enterprise integrates with the new Weekly Threat Briefing, allowing users to discover the latest security threats and receive recommendations for mitigation and response from Anomali Labs. The briefing uniquely includes specific, actionable IOCs associated with each threat, and allows organizations to perform immediate Health Checks to identify exposure.

To see a demo of these latest offerings, visit Anomali at RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco's Moscone Center at Booth 2039.

In other news, Anomali was named a winner today in the Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards' "Next Gen Threat Intelligence Solution" category. Additionally, the Bank of England announced last week that it is working with Anomali to improve its threat intelligence capabilities.

About Anomali

