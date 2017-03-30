Anomali Announces Call for Papers and Keynote Speakers for Detect 2017

Former Director of the NSA and CIA Michael Hayden, Cybercrime Experts Kevin Poulsen, Michael Daniel and Eric O'Neill to Keynote Leading Threat Intelligence Conference and Share Insights on Harnessing the Value of Threat Intelligence

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms, is now accepting speaker proposals for Detect 2017, the largest cybersecurity conference dedicated solely to the benefits threat intelligence provides. A must-attend event for all cybersecurity professionals, this year's conference will take place September 20 through 22 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, and will feature a variety of industry-recognized speakers and technical trainings designed to teach attendees how to harness the full value of threat intelligence.

Detect 2017, now in its second year, will provide attendees with the opportunity to:

Earn CPE credits by immersing themselves in over 30 hours of education and training.

Choose from over 30 breakout sessions on critical threat intelligence topics designed for every experience level.

Listen to peer presentations highlighting real-world issues and solutions.

Learn how to reduce risk by making threat intelligence strategic, tactical, operational and technical.

Gain actionable visibility into IT infrastructure and learn how to leverage threat intelligence data to an advantage of the organization.

Detect 2017 will also feature keynote presentations from Anomali CEO, Hugh Njemanze, Anomali Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Colby DeRodeff, as well as several other industry leaders, highlighting real-world examples of how to maximize the value of threat intelligence.

Michael Hayden, Former Director of the National Security Agency and the Central Intelligence Agency: In addition to his role as Director of the NSA and CIA, General Michael Hayden also previously served as America's first Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence. Upon completing his established career in the government sector, Hayden is now a principal at premier security and risk advisory firm The Chertoff Group, where he focuses on global political and terrorist risk analysis and counterintelligence.

Kevin Poulsen, Cybercrime Expert and Author of Kingpin : Poulsen is an award-winning journalist and a contributing editor at Wired magazine. A one-time hacker, Poulsen was prosecuted in 1991 for using his illicit access to telephone company systems to cheat at radio station phone-in contests. He began writing in 1997 and served as editor of SecurityFocus before joining Wired full-time in 2005, where he founded the Threat Level blog.

Michael Daniel, Former Cybersecurity Coordinator to President Barack Obama and Special Assistant to the President: Michael Daniel draws from his post at the highest echelon of government to sound the alarm on key global security threats in the 21st century, revealing the necessary steps for managing cyber risk.

Eric O'Neill, Founder of The Georgetown Group and Former FBI Counter-Terrorism and Counterintelligence Operative: A well-known security expert and public speaker, Eric played a critical role in capturing the most notorious spy in US history, Robert Hanssen, a historic case that was later depicted by Hollywood in the 2007 film Breach. Eric now runs The Georgetown Group, a premier investigative and security consultancy, and serves as the National Security Strategist for endpoint protection platform Carbon Black.

These speakers will present their unique experiences in cybersecurity, the challenges organizations encounter in maximizing the value of threat intelligence and how to successfully leverage threat data to mitigate breaches in the future.

If you have a compelling threat intelligence story to tell, submit your abstract by June 2: https://www.anomali.com/anomali-detect/speakers

If you plan to attend Detect 2017, but are not submitting a talk, register now to receive the early bird registration rate of $350 (a $275 savings) through July 28: https://www.anomali.com/anomali-detect/event-details

About Anomali

