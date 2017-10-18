Anomali Furthers Collaboration with McAfee to Provide Real-Time Threat Intelligence to Joint Customers

Integrated Solutions Deliver Enhanced Threat Intelligence Capabilities to Enable Faster Cyber Threat Detection

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence solutions, announced today that it has achieved "McAfee Compatible" certification for its integration with McAfee® Enterprise Security Manager (ESM). This integration helps customers detect and respond to cyber threats more effectively and enables SOC teams to work more efficiently. The integration combines Anomali's threat intelligence with security event data collected by McAfee® ESM to provide organizations with real-time situational awareness, enriched threat context and automated work flows -- allowing security teams to identify adversaries before they can inflict costly damages.

As a member of the McAfee® Security Innovation Alliance, Anomali plays a critical role in the program's mission to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and to simplify the integration of these products within complex customer environments, bringing better value and more protection against the growing threat landscape to joint customers. Through this partnership, Anomali and McAfee address a rising industry need to shorten response times from security events and more easily remediate compromised systems, leading to a simplified Threat Defense Lifecycle.

"As the threat landscape continues to expand, organizations across every industry are under constant attack and overwhelmed with alerts. Anomali is pleased to join McAfee in the fight to manage the operational chaos organizations face as they navigate the thousands of incidents that occur each day," said Dan Barahona, Chief Marketing Officer at Anomali. "Security teams need next-generation solutions to help respond faster, defend proactively and invest smarter. By joining the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance, Anomali can provide organizations with the tools they need to accomplish these goals."

The Anomali integration adds real-time threat intelligence to data logged in McAfee ESM. Threat intelligence is continuously gathered, categorized and risk ranked for severity and confidence in Anomali's ThreatStream platform. The intelligence is then delivered in real-time to McAfee ESM for monitoring and detection of security threats in enterprise infrastructures so that SOC and threat intelligence teams can quickly see high priority threats impacting their businesses. The intelligence is based on common industry-accepted Indicators of Compromise (IOC), such as source and destination IP addresses, email addresses, domains, URLs and file hashes, and enriched with risk score to add context and relevance to the delivered information.

"A key goal behind the McAfee Security Innovation Alliance program is to accelerate the development of interoperable security products and simplify the integration of those products with complex customer environments. By implementing products that are compatible with McAfee security solutions, our customers experience faster deployment times and reduced costs," said D.J. Long, head of McAfee Security Innovation Alliance. "Partnering with Anomali allows us to combine the strengths of both companies, deliver on those goals and minimize the impact of advanced threats facing business, government and consumer data. We're thrilled to see Anomali leverage McAfee's investment in its security risk management platform and extend this value to its customers, and ours."

About Anomali

The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a "cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.

McAfee technologies' features and benefits depend on system configuration and may require enabled hardware, software, or service activation. Learn more at mcafee.com. No computer system can be absolutely secure. Cost reduction claims contemplated here in are intended as examples of how a given McAfee based product, in the specified circumstances and configurations, may affect future costs and provide cost savings. Circumstances will vary. McAfee does not guarantee any costs or cost reduction. McAfee® and the McAfee logo are trademarks or registered marks of McAfee, LLC or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.