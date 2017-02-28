Anomali Honored by Leading Award Organizations and Publications During RSA Conference 2017

Cyber Defense Magazine, Info Security Products Guide and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Recognize Anomali for Innovative Threat Intelligence Solutions, Market Dominance and Outstanding Leadership

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms, today announced the company was recognized with numerous industry honors during RSA Conference 2017. As a result of its continued product innovation, company achievements and exemplary leadership, Anomali won and was named a finalist in:

The Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards : ThreatStream was named winner in the Next-Gen Threat Intelligence category for providing customers with holistic threat intelligence and analysis across entire ecosystems of security devices.





Anomali was named a silver winner in the Best Overall Security Company of the Year category for proving its effectiveness with more than 25 percent of the Fortune 100 and four of the five top US banks, as well as rapid gains and expansion in the $1 billion threat intelligence industry. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: These prestigious awards, sponsored by the 300,000-plus member LinkedIn Information Security Community, recognized Anomali and its leadership in three categories. First, as a founder, industry thought leader and driving force in the company, Chief Strategy Officer Colby DeRodeff was named a finalist in the Cybersecurity Professional of the Year category. Second, Anomali ThreatStream was recognized as a finalist in the Cybersecurity Product: Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response category for leading the market in innovative threat intelligence platforms that collect, optimize and integrate millions of threat indicators. Third, Anomali was named a finalist in the Best Cybersecurity Company category for its success protecting critical enterprises, particularly in banking and the Fortune 100, raising $30 million in a Series C round and for its global expansion.





"We are honored to receive such strong validation from the cybersecurity community and some of the most reputable organizations in the industry," said Dan Barahona, CMO of Anomali. "We're pleased to work with so many enterprises to integrate threat intelligence into their daily security programs. These awards are a testament to Anomali's vision and commitment to helping organizations detect and defend themselves from external threats. We look forward to continuing to innovate and deliver powerful enterprise threat intelligence solutions in the coming years."

About Anomali

Anomali delivers earlier detection and identification of adversaries in your organization's network by making it possible to correlate tens of millions of threat indicators against your real time network activity logs and up to a year or more of forensic log data. Anomali's approach enables detection at every point along the kill chain, making it possible to mitigate threats before material damage to your organization has occurred. Headquartered in Redwood City, Calif., the company is privately held and has received venture capital backing from General Catalyst Partners, GV, Institutional Venture Partners, and Paladin Capital Group, as well as individual investors. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @anomali.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.