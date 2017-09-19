Anomali Launches its First Threat Intelligence Sharing Group for Banks in the United Arab Emirates

Partners with Major Banking Federation to Encourage Cybersecurity Intelligence Sharing Amongst Banks, Including Barclays, HSBC, Citibank and Others

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Anomali, provider of market-leading threat intelligence platforms, today announced the company is partnering with the UAE Banks Federation (UBF) to launch its first Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Threat intelligence sharing is becoming increasingly important to helping organizations stay aware of changes in the techniques, actor behaviors, campaigns and cyber threats that are most relevant to their businesses. The new UBF-ISAC will use Anomali ThreatStream to aggregate, correlate and analyze threat data from 13 banks, demonstrating the value of real-time collaboration in defending against cyberattacks. UBF-ISAC founding members include HSBC, CBD, ADCB, Barclays, CBI, Citibank, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, Noorbank, SCB, ADIB and NBF. The group has plans for a phased approach to encompass all of UBF's 48 member banks in the future.

"This partnership is aligned with our 2017 Cyber Threat Intelligence Initiative to equip our banks with the tools and intelligence to better identify, protect, detect and respond to cyberattacks. It will help to establish the importance and value of seamlessly collecting, sharing and analyzing data, while allowing for anonymous reporting. Together we can then reduce sensitive data exposure and make more informed decisions and investment strategies," said H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of UBF.

The UBF-ISAC is powered by the Anomali ThreatStream platform, which helps aggregate, prioritize and interpret the ever growing amount of threat data available to organizations from internal and third-party sources. By removing false positives and finding associations between related threat indicators, ThreatStream enriches cybersecurity data to provide threat analysts with the insights needed to detect and respond to threats within their networks. In addition to streamlining threat information sharing and collaboration, the ISAC will enable members to apply context to intelligence in instances where breach details shared quickly could prevent others from being attacked.

"We are excited to support the cybersecurity vision of His Excellency and the UBF," said Colby Derodeff, Chief Strategy Officer at Anomali. "Together, we feel that by enabling threat collaboration we will create a more secure ecosystem and keep a step ahead of the adversaries. The UAE is the financial services hub of the Middle East and it's essential that it takes the lead in embracing threat intelligence sharing."

To learn more about how Anomali is enabling large scale threat sharing, visit: https://www.anomali.com/partners

About Anomali:

The Anomali suite of threat intelligence solutions empowers organizations to detect, investigate and respond to active cybersecurity threats. The award-winning ThreatStream threat intelligence platform aggregates and optimizes millions of threat indicators, creating a "cyber no-fly list." Anomali integrates with internal infrastructure to identify new attacks, or search forensically over the past year to discover existing breaches, and enables security teams to quickly understand and contain threats. Anomali also offers STAXX, a free tool to collect and share threat intelligence, and provides a free, out of the box intelligence feed, Anomali Limo. To learn more, visit www.anomali.com and follow us on Twitter: @Anomali.

For more information on the Anomali product suite, please click here.

Follow us on Twitter: @Anomali

Follow us on LinkedIn

About UAE Banks Federation

Established in 1982, the UAE Banks Federation is a professional representative body comprising 48 member banks operating in the UAE. The Federation advocates all banks' interests, and enhances cooperation and coordination among them, in order to promote and upgrade the UAE's banking industry for the benefit of the banking sector, its customers, and the national economy.

The UAE Banks Federation's mission and objectives are focused on developing and representing the interests of the member banks and defending their rights. The federation plays a major role in raising public awareness around the beneficial role and distinctive financial, economic and social contribution of the banks to the UAE.

The Federation has an Advisory Council consisting of Bank CEOs which oversees the implementation of the policies, follows up on UBF's activities and makes necessary decisions, and 20 specialized technical committees who discuss all relevant banking issues.