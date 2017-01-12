Anord Critical Power Caps 2016 With Strong Growth and Momentum

Company Remains Optimistic for Continued 2017 Growth in Power Distribution Market

SANDSTON, VA--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Anord Critical Power, Inc. (ACPI), a recognized leader and innovator in the power distribution market, today announced strong 2016 sales and operations growth. Calendar year 2016 was highlighted by the launch of its Anord Modular Product (AMP) PDU and RPP product line, nationwide expansion of sales and operations teams and the output from its recently expanded, Virginia manufacturing facility.

According to Transparency Market Research, the global power distribution unit (PDU) market will expand at a CAGR of 9.30% with the global PDU market to reach a valuation of $1.9 billion by 2021. Anord continues to capitalize on this expansion with new and enhanced power distribution offerings such as its RPP, AMP PDU, AMP PDU S+ and PDU ISO Compartment. These solutions set new standards for typical PDU offerings by exceeding the market's complex electrical distribution requirements as well as enhanced safety and reliability features with innovations that include:

Transformer Compartment Heat Reduction - Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization.

Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization. Compartmentalization for Safety - Enhancing the arc flash safety to require the minimum amount of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to work in a live environment. The AMP PDU design takes human error and electrical arc containment into consideration with innovative compartments that automatically mitigate risks.

ISO Compartment - This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU - as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues.

This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU - as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues. Custom Power Distribution Products - Anord Critical Power has become the "go to" vendor for custom power distribution products in the mission critical market.





To support the strong market demand, the company also expanded its field service and test technician teams as well as appointed top executives, including:

Perry Jones as Engineering Manager

Jerry Lee Walter, Jr., as Quality and Safety Manager

Bruce Johnson as Central Regional Sales Manager





The internal expansion was met with aggressive channel growth that included new partnerships such as: CPG, Tydal Times, PESCO and Aerico as regional manufacturers' representatives.

Additionally in 2016, Anord achieved ISO-9001 Certification and its UL 891 AMS Switchgear passed the 30 Cycle Test short circuit test criteria. These and other accomplishments enabled the company to be honored by:

CRN Data Center 100 - Named to CRN Data Center 100 Infrastructure Providers for Second Consecutive Year.

Plant Engineering Product of the Year - Finalist in Electrical Safety category.





Underscoring their thought leadership, company executives were also selected to share their expertise at events such as: Energy Efficiency and Uptime Summit and the 7x24 Central Virginia Chapter.

To learn how you can leverage ACPI's Anord Modular Product (AMP), PDU, and RPP to efficiently power your mission-critical facility, contact: Anord Critical Power at 804-683-2078 or us.sales@anord.com.

About Anord Critical Power, Inc.

Anord Critical Power, Inc. is a U.S. based subsidiary of Anord, a leading independent provider of critical power infrastructure to the global data center industry. Anord entered the American market with the delivery of a robust switchgear product, offering superior system resilience and enhanced operator safety. Its compact, fully compartmentalized switchgear system offers a "best-of-both-standards" solution to meet the needs of critical power businesses. Established in 1969, Anord has a strong pedigree and successful track record in providing mission critical Low Voltage, Power Switchgear, Power Distribution Unit, and Remote Power Panel to many of the world's leading cloud computing, colocation, and enterprise data center businesses across EMEA, as well as APAC, North and Latin American markets. Anord's proprietary "AMS" switchgear system provides customized power switchgear equipment from a type tested and certified modular platform fully compliant with the IEC LV Switchgear standard 61439-2, and is listed to UL891. For more information visit: www.anordcpi.com.