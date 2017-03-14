Anord Critical Power Receives 2016 InfoTech Spotlight Data Center Excellence Award For PDU Safety Innovations

Unique Blend of Performance, Power and Safety Disrupts Mission-Critical Facility Market

SANDSTON, VA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Anord Critical Power, Inc., (ACPI) a recognized leader and innovator in the power distribution market, announced today that TMC has named Anord's AMP PDU as a 2016 Data Center Excellence Award winner. The AMP PDU was selected for exceeding today's complex electrical distribution requirements with elevated safety and reliability.

"Anord Critical Power has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the data center industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to witnessing continued excellence from Anord Critical Power and their efforts toward improving the future of the data center industry."

The 2016 Data Center Excellence Award recognizes the most innovative and enterprising data center vendors who offer infrastructure or software, servers or cooling systems, cabling or management applications. This year's panel of judges overwhelmingly selected Anord's AMP PDU for its unique innovations to power distribution units. These innovations include, but not limited to:

Transformer Compartment Heat Reduction - Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization.

Compartmentalization for Safety - Enhancing the arc flash safety to require the minimum amount of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to work in a live environment. The AMP PDU design takes human error and electrical arc containment into consideration with innovative compartments that automatically mitigate risks.

ISO Compartment - This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU -- as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues.

Custom Power Distribution Products - Anord Critical Power has become the "go to" vendor for custom power distribution products in the mission critical market.

"Anord's goal was to improve the safety conditions for IT and facility personnel conducting PDU maintenance and troubleshooting," said Rob Sweaney, Vice President of Operations and General Manager, Anord Critical Power. "This goal has been accomplished by designing a smarter PDU with increased safety, more environmentally friendly, and meeting all standards in the AMP PDU. We are proud our innovations are elevating safety measures and excited that the industry professionals at TMC have validated our offerings benefits with a 2016 Data Center Excellence Award."

About Anord Critical Power, Inc.

Anord Critical Power, Inc. is a U.S.-based subsidiary of Anord, a leading independent provider of critical power infrastructure to the global data center industry, entering the American market with the delivery of a robust switchgear product offering superior system resilience and enhanced operator safety. Its compact, fully compartmentalized switchgear system offers a "best-of-both-standards" solution to meet the needs of critical power businesses. Established in 1969, Anord has a strong pedigree and successful track record in providing mission critical Low Voltage, Power Switchgear, Bus Duct, and Energy Management Systems to many of the world's leading cloud computing, colocation, and enterprise data center businesses across EMEA as well as North and Latin American markets. Anord's proprietary "AMS" switchgear system provides customized power switchgear equipment from a type tested and certified modular platform fully compliant with the IEC LV Switchgear standard 61439-2, and was recently tested and listed to UL891. For more information visit: www.anordcpi.com.

Leverage ACPI's award-winning Anord Modular Product (AMP) PDU and RPP to efficiently power your mission-critical facility. Contact Anord Critical Power at 804-683-2078 or us.sales@anord.com.

Follow/Engage/Share

Twitter

Google+

LinkedIn

Resources

http://www.anordcpi.com/products/switchgear/item/11/anord-modular-power-pdu/

http://www.anordcpi.com/products/anord-ams-switchgear/

http://www.anordcpi.com/

http://www.anordcpi.com/news/