Anord's PDU Wins 2016 Plant Engineering Product of the Year

Anord Modular Product (AMP) Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Labeled as Best in Class for Electrical Safety

SANDSTON, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Anord Critical Power, Inc., (ACPI) a recognized leader and innovator in the power distribution market, today announced its Anord Modular Product (AMP) Power Distribution Unit (PDU) has been named Product of the Year by Plant Engineering. The distinguished award was achieved due to the PDU's best-in-class electrical safety features.

Plant Engineering's Product of the Year (POY) program is the premier award for new products in the manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries. The annual readers-choice program provides Plant Engineering's audience with information about the top new products in their fields.

"The winners in this year's Product of the Year contest represent those innovations that our readers believe will help run their plants smarter, safer and more efficiently," said Bob Vavra, content manager for Plant Engineering. "It's always an exciting evening at our awards event when our winners find out which prize our readers have bestowed on them."

Anord's AMP PDU sets new standards by exceeding typical and complex electrical distribution requirements with:

Transformer Compartment Heat Reduction - Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization.

Allowing for better convection cooling characteristics within the heat/transformer compartment, and safety through compartmentalization. Compartmentalization for Safety - Enhancing the arc flash safety to require the minimum amount of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to work in a live environment. The AMP PDU design takes human error and electrical arc containment into consideration with innovative compartments that automatically mitigate risks.

Enhancing the arc flash safety to require the minimum amount of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to work in a live environment. The AMP PDU design takes human error and electrical arc containment into consideration with innovative compartments that automatically mitigate risks. ISO Compartment - This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU -- as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues.

This unique feature allows the facility manager to safely connect future loads without shutting down the PDU -- as well as prevent injury and eliminate arc flash issues. Custom Power Distribution Products - Anord Critical Power has become the "go to" vendor for custom power distribution products in the mission critical market.

"Anord's mission to improve safety conditions for mission-critical facility personnel conducting PDU maintenance and troubleshooting led to designing a smarter PDU with increased safety," said John Day, VP of Sales and Marketing at Anord Critical Power. "The improved PDU is not only smarter and safer, it's also more environmentally friendly and meets all standards in the AMP PDU."

Leverage ACPI's award-winning Anord Modular Product (AMP) PDU and RPP to efficiently power your mission-critical facility. Contact Anord Critical Power at 804-683-2078 or us.sales@anord.com.

About Anord Critical Power, Inc.

Anord Critical Power, Inc. is a U.S.-based subsidiary of Anord, a leading independent provider of critical power infrastructure to the global data center industry, entering the American market with the delivery of a robust switchgear product offering superior system resilience and enhanced operator safety. Its compact, fully compartmentalized switchgear system offers a "best-of-both-standards" solution to meet the needs of critical power businesses. Established in 1969, Anord has a strong pedigree and successful track record in providing mission critical Low Voltage, Power Switchgear, Bus Duct, and Energy Management Systems to many of the world's leading cloud computing, colocation, and enterprise data center businesses across EMEA as well as North and Latin American markets. Anord's proprietary "AMS" switchgear system provides customized power switchgear equipment from a type tested and certified modular platform fully compliant with the IEC LV Switchgear standard 61439-2, and was recently tested and listed to UL891. For more information visit: www.anordcpi.com.