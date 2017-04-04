ANT Wireless Announces ANT+ Running Dynamics Device Profiles

New device profiles set interoperable standard for wireless running sensors to provide advanced metrics that can be used to improve performance

COCHRANE, AB--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - ANT Wireless, innovator in ultra-low power (ULP) wireless technology, today introduced two new ANT+ device profiles to support running dynamics. The ANT+ RD device profile for sensors and the HR-RD device profile for Heart Rate Monitors are now available for ANT+ Alliance member early release. The new profiles are designed for ANT+ enabled hybrid/specific running sensors and heart rate monitors. Manufacturers implementing these device profiles can now provide runners with some of the most advanced running metrics available on the market including cadence, ground contact, time and balance, stride length and more.

The ANT+ RD and the HR-RD profiles are extendable to accommodate future running metrics. Currently, when supported by compatible sensors and displays, such as Garmin's new Running Dynamics Pod and Forerunner 935 GPS running and triathlon watch, runners and coaches can easily and quickly view advanced metrics to enhance training and improve performance in real-time.

"We are always excited when a new ANT+ sport and fitness device profile is released because we know our community will run with it," said Mike Rounding, ANT+ Product Manager. "The ANT+ product ecosystem gives athletes and coaches the data they can rely on to take their performance to the next level -- and the Running Dynamics device profiles offer a powerful new interoperable toolset to improve running performance!"

The ANT+ RD device profile will make its first appearance in Garmin's new Running Dynamics Pod, which releases alongside the new Forerunner 935. The Running Dynamics Pod is also immediately compatible with any device that supports the RD device profile, including the Garmin Forerunner 735XT, and the award winning fenix®5 as well as the fenix® Chronos smartwatches. All of those watches already support HR-RD, currently in use by multi-sport heart rate sensors such as Garmin's HRM-Tri.

ANT+ Device Profiles like RD are designed with ultra-low power displays and controllers in mind. Device Profiles are being created and updated actively to provide better connectivity solutions for product developers, and enhanced experiences for end users.

For more information about the RD and HR-RD Device Profiles, please visit www.thisisant.com.

About ANT / ANT+ (www.thisisant.com):

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With millions of deployed nodes, ANT is perfectly suited for any kind of low data rate sensor network topologies; from peer-to-peer or star, to practical mesh; in personal area networks (PAN) which are well suited for sports, fitness, wellness and home health applications, or in local area networks (LAN) in home and IoT applications.

ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol), is an interoperability infrastructure that defines device profiles which specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys This provides seamless wireless connectivity between ANT+ enabled products, including the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data.

Popular in sport, wellness management and home health monitoring, ANT+ is the pervasive ULP wireless technology facilitating the capture of critical market share in the exploding mobile sensor sector. This standardized communication platform enables quick-to-market solutions for application developers, sensor manufacturers, and cell phone makers.

ANT+ has amassed an ecosystem of world-class technology vendors in the ANT+ Alliance, an open special interest group of companies who have adopted the ANT+ promise of interoperability. With over 250 million devices in the market, these industry leaders offer readily-available brand name products for sport, wellness management and home health monitoring. Visit thisisant.com/directory for a complete listing of ANT+ certified and verified products.

ANT Wireless is responsible for managing the base ANT 2.4 Ghz ultra-low power wireless protocol, the ANT+ interoperability infrastructure and the ANT+ Alliance. The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.

ANT+ Product Directory (www.thisisant.com/directory):

The ANT+ Product Directory is a complete inventory of all ANT+ certified or verified products. It is a tool designed specifically to help consumers source hundreds of industry-leading devices and all compatible products within the vast ANT+ ecosystem. Apps and devices may be searched by product name, brand, activity or product category, allowing the consumer to create a monitoring system that meets their specific needs.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/4/11G135010/Images/Standard__RDHR_ANTDeviceProfile-adf8f27ecd0696089a0fe6385f94c544.gif

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/4/11G135010/Images/Standard__RD_ANTDeviceProfile-38-f4146b1b8a86b994ace7fdf8ac1a80f4.gif