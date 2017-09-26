ANT Wireless Release Ant/BLE Dual-Mode S332 SoftDevice With Bluetooth 5

ANT/BLE production-ready software stack supports bestseller Nordic Semiconductor nRF52832 SoC

COCHRANE, AB--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - ANT Wireless, innovator in ultra-low power (ULP) wireless technology, today announces the first ANT/BLE production-ready software S332 SoftDevice, interoperable with Bluetooth 5. The S332 ANT/BLE SoftDevice update from ANT Wireless supports concurrent operation of both protocols, meaning developers don't have to choose between ANT and Bluetooth to utilize the latest technologies. The upgraded ANT/BLE S332 SoftDevice supports Dynastream's latest products, G.FIT for group fitness and ANT BLAZE for mesh networking.

The S332 SoftDevice is intended for Nordic Semiconductor's nRF52832 SoC. It provides a Bluetooth 5-compliant version of ANT's dual-protocol ANT/BLE stack for customers who build products utilizing both protocols simultaneously. The S332 SoftDevice supports all key Bluetooth 5 updates.

"With this new ANT/BLE production-ready software stack, we're committed to pushing beyond current capabilities to meet an urgent need for greater connectivity and monitoring capabilities," said James Fujimoto Director at ANT Wireless.

These enhancements are extended to Dynastream's D52 SoC Modules, one of the most advanced low-energy module products used by an increasing number of ANT product developers both in ANT's traditional market of sport and fitness, and the expanding markets of monitoring and control for high node count applications. Bluetooth capabilities are an important factor in developing these products and ANT Wireless seamlessly integrates with the latest in BLE functionality.

For more information about the ANT/BLE Dual-Mode S332 SoftDevice, please visit https://www.thisisant.com/S212-S332.

About ANT / ANT+ (www.thisisant.com):

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With millions of deployed nodes, ANT is perfectly suited for any kind of low data rate sensor network topologies; from peer- to-peer or star, to practical mesh; in personal area networks (PAN) which are well suited for sports, fitness, wellness and home health applications, or in local area networks (LAN) in home and IoT applications.

ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol), is an interoperability infrastructure that defines device profiles which specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys This provides seamless wireless connectivity between ANT+ enabled products, including the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data.

Popular in sport, wellness management and home health monitoring, ANT+ is the pervasive ULP wireless technology facilitating the capture of critical market share in the exploding mobile sensor sector. This standardized communication platform enables quick-to-market solutions for application developers, sensor manufacturers, and cell phone makers.

ANT+ has amassed an ecosystem of world-class technology vendors in the ANT+ Alliance, an open special interest group of companies who have adopted the ANT+ promise of interoperability. With over 250 million devices in the market, these industry leaders offer readily-available brand name products for sport, wellness management and home health monitoring. Visit thisisant.com/directory for a complete listing of ANT+ certified and verified products.

ANT Wireless is responsible for managing the base ANT 2.4 Ghz ultra-low power wireless protocol, the ANT+ interoperability infrastructure and the ANT+ Alliance. The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.

ANT+ Product Directory (www.thisisant.com/directory):

The ANT+ Product Directory is a complete inventory of all ANT+ certified or verified products. It is a tool designed specifically to help consumers source hundreds of industry-leading devices and all compatible products within the vast ANT+ ecosystem. Apps and devices may be searched by product name, brand, activity or product category, allowing the consumer to create a monitoring system that meets their specific needs.