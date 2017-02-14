ANT Wireless Showcases Extensive Mesh Technology Capabilities in Mobile Device Environments at MWC 2017

Introducing New Products Utilizing ANT High Node Count, Mesh Style Topologies

COCHRANE, AB--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - ANT Wireless, innovator in ultra-low power (ULP) wireless technology, is showcasing its powerful connectivity capabilities at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2017 -- booth 8.0B7. ANT Wireless will highlight products using its technology in smart home, commercial and group fitness applications

The ANT Protocol allows for high node count mesh topology networks connecting up to 500 devices that communicate seamlessly, while coexisting with wifi, BLE and other 2.4GHz networks. ANT's flexible and scalable connectivity solutions support the very large number of wireless nodes necessary for IoT use-cases. With the ability to connect smartphones into the ANT networks, ANT delivers a true IoT use-case experience.

VISIT ANT WIRELESS -- booth 8.0B7 -- to see and learn how ANT provides flexible and reliable ultra-low power wireless solutions for IoT applications. Featured use cases at the ANT Wireless booth include:

SMART HOME automation from BIRDI. Using ANT's optimized, high-node count networking solution, Birdi's smart detectors are programmed to detect and alert to smoke, carbon monoxide and air quality changes. GROUP FITNESS connected spin class. Using continuous scanning star topology, products from Star Trac, North Pole Engineering and Performance IQ connect together using ANT+ device profiles to create a connected spin class with live metrics on a leaderboard screen

"At MWC we expect the ANT Protocol to shine as a foundational technology that enables smartphones, sensors and communication infrastructures to connect and accomplish incredible, tasks never before seen," said James Fujimoto, director of ANT Wireless.

For more information on ANT, visit ANT Wireless at MWC 2017, booth 8.0B7

About ANT / ANT+ (www.thisisant.com):

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With over 100 million devices in the market, ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol) facilitates interoperability between ANT+ enabled products and the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data. Applicable in sport and fitness and consumer health and wellness, ANT+ defines device profiles that specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys on the ANT protocol.

ANT+ is the pervasive ULP wireless technology facilitating the capture of critical market share in the exploding mobile sensor sector. This standardized communication platform enables quick-to-market solutions for application developers, sensor manufacturers, and cell phone makers. ANT+ has amassed an ecosystem of world-class technology vendors in the ANT+ Alliance, an open special interest group of companies who have adopted the ANT+ promise of interoperability. These industry leaders offer readily-available brand name products for sport, wellness management and home health monitoring. Visit thisisant.com/directory for a complete listing of ANT+ certified and verified products.

The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.

ANT+ Product Directory (www.thisisant.com/directory):

The ANT+ Product Directory is a complete inventory of all ANT+ certified or verified products. It is a tool designed specifically to help consumers source hundreds of industry-leading devices and all compatible products within the vast ANT+ ecosystem. Apps and devices may be searched by product name, brand, activity or product category, allowing the consumer to create a monitoring system that meets their specific needs.