ANT Wireless Showcases Mesh Technology in Group Fitness, Sport Fitness, Smart Home and Commercial Applications at CES 2017

Introducing New Products Utilizing ANT/ANT+ With Partner Demos From Birdi, Delphian Systems, North Pole Engineering, Star Trac, Performance IQ and Herman Miller

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ANT Wireless, innovator in ultra-low power (ULP) wireless technology, is showcasing its powerful connectivity capabilities at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017 in the Tech West, Venetian's Sands Hall booths #43427 & #43626. ANT Wireless will highlight the adoption of its technology in products from innovative ANT member companies introducing new products to the market including Birdi, Delphian Systems, North Pole Engineering, Star Trac and furniture manufacturer Herman Miller.

ANT protocol high node count, mesh topology networks enable upwards of 500 devices to communicate for a better seamless connectivity experience. ANT's connectivity solutions support the large number of nodes necessary to enable the Internet of Things (IoT) movement.

Visit the ANT Wireless booth at CES 2017 to see and learn how ANT enables direct connections between devices for the true IoT experience. Featured demonstrations at the ANT Wireless booth include:

The 1980s Asteroids game returning to life with wireless connectivity, using ANT technology and a Garmin Fenix watch compass. The demo consists of a circular array of lights set up to simulate asteroids on a collision course with the person wearing the watch for an exhilarating blast from the past. SMART HOME automation from BIRDI smart detectors. Using ANT's optimized, high-node count networking solution, Birdi's smart detectors are programmed to detect smoke, carbon monoxide and air quality changes. Secure Home Automation System: Delphian Systems "SecuRemote" solution illustrating door locks, lighting controls, smart plugs, and rules based commercial and industrial access control with controls. COBI connected biking system where COBI Hub and AmbiSense brake light uses a proprietary ANT private network to communicate with each other to increase brightness when sharply decelerating and/or display turn signals when maneuvering. Group Fitness, achieving superhero status when Star Trac, North Pole Engineering and Performance IQ connect using ANT+ device profiles to create a connected spin class featuring live metrics presented on a leaderboard screen. Smart sit-to-stand desk connectivity from Herman Miller using ANT to provide rich, data-driven insights about the utilization of an organization's facilities.

"The ANT Protocol is poised to enable some pretty incredible technologies in 2017 as we have already been seeing through our many ANT members exhibiting at CES this year," said James Fujimoto, director of ANT Wireless. "We are incredibly proud to showcase the versatility of ANT in these new and differentiating products and are proud to be part of their growth journey."

For more information on ANT Wireless at CES 2017, visit Tech West, Venetian's Sands Hall booths #43427 & #43626.

About ANT / ANT+ (www.thisisant.com):

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With over 100 million devices in the market, ANT+ facilitates interoperability between ANT+ products and the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data. Applicable in sport, wellness management and home health monitoring, ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol) defines device profiles that specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys.

ANT+ is the pervasive ULP wireless technology facilitating the capture of critical market share in the exploding mobile sensor sector. This standardized communication platform enables quick-to-market solutions for application developers, sensor manufacturers, and cell phone makers. ANT+ has amassed an ecosystem of world-class technology vendors in the ANT+ Alliance, an open special interest group of companies who have adopted the ANT+ promise of interoperability. These industry leaders offer readily-available brand name products for sport, wellness management and home health monitoring. Visit thisisant.com/directory for a complete listing of ANT+ certified and verified products.

The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.

ANT+ Product Directory (www.thisisant.com/directory):

The ANT+ Product Directory is a complete inventory of all ANT+ certified or verified products. It is a tool designed specifically to help consumers source hundreds of industry-leading devices and all compatible products within the vast ANT+ ecosystem. Apps and devices may be searched by product name, brand, activity or product category, allowing the consumer to create a monitoring system that meets their specific needs.