ANT Wireless Welcomes Technology Leaders to Front Seat of IoT Ecosystem Transformation

Leaders from DC Rainmaker, IBM, Herman Miller, Intrigo, and Lux Capital to Join 2017 ANT Wireless Symposium

COCHRANE, AB--(Marketwired - September 12, 2017) - ANT Wireless, a division of Dynastream Innovations, an innovator in ultra-low power (ULP) wireless technology will be exploring the technical and commercial possibilities of ANT and ANT+ at its annual symposium from September 26th-29th in Banff, Alberta.

The conference, with the theme of inspiring tomorrow, has evolved from focusing on ULP solutions for sport and fitness to discussing real world connectivity use cases that drive ULP innovation in all industries. Carrying the momentum of their long-running conference, the ANT Wireless Symposium now attracts ANT Annual Members and ANT Adopters from various organizations and industries around the globe to the scenic and breathtaking landscape of Alberta.

Highly anticipated keynotes will feature the inventive and creative minds of Herman Miller outlining their IoT success with ANT, DC Rainmaker, bringing in-depth reviews to sports technology and training, and returning juggernaut IBM on connectedness achieving far-reaching transformative technologies, like artificial intelligence and AR/VR. Between keynotes, workshops and seminars, industry professionals can share their experiences to cultivate and explore new partnerships while learning about the benefits of using ANT and ANT+ for connectivity solutions.

"Every year we look forward to this event and bring a fresh approach. Technology leaders and decision-makers can count on discussions that tackle the latest IoT questions and new ways to uncover solutions within the community," said James Fujimoto, Director, ANT Wireless. "The ANT Wireless Symposium collectively empowers organizations to get the most out of the breadth of ANT capabilities as well as grants more access for customers and partners to be an integral part IoT's transformation and expansion."

Each year, ANT chooses honorees for the ANT Wireless Inspired+ Awards. This year's winners will be announced on Thursday, September 28th and will join the ranks of last year's recipients:

2016 winner of Inspired+ for their smart detectors COBi, 2016 winner of Inspired+ for their smart cycling system

The ANT Symposium wishes to give special thanks to Nordic, a premier sponsor of ANT Symposium for 10 years now, as well as other sponsors including:

Connect IQ

Dayton Industrial

Rutronik

Cardiosport

For more information on the conference visit: www.thisisant.com/symposium

For more information about ANT Wireless visit: www.thisisant.com

About ANT / ANT+ (www.thisisant.com):

ANT is an established protocol and silicon solution for ultra-low power (ULP) practical wireless networking applications. With millions of deployed nodes, ANT is perfectly suited for any kind of low data rate sensor network topologies; from peer- to-peer or star, to practical mesh; in personal area networks (PAN) which are well suited for sports, fitness, wellness and home health applications, or in local area networks (LAN) in home and IoT applications.

ANT+ (built on the base ANT protocol), is an interoperability infrastructure that defines device profiles which specify data formats, channel parameters and network keys This provides seamless wireless connectivity between ANT+ enabled products, including the collection and automatic transfer of sensor data.

Popular in sport, wellness management and home health monitoring, ANT+ is the pervasive ULP wireless technology facilitating the capture of critical market share in the exploding mobile sensor sector. This standardized communication platform enables quick-to-market solutions for application developers, sensor manufacturers, and cell phone makers.

ANT+ has amassed an ecosystem of world-class technology vendors in the ANT+ Alliance, an open special interest group of companies who have adopted the ANT+ promise of interoperability. With over 250 million devices in the market, these industry leaders offer readily-available brand name products for sport, wellness management and home health monitoring. Visit thisisant.com/directory for a complete listing of ANT+ certified and verified products.

ANT Wireless is responsible for managing the base ANT 2.4 Ghz ultra-low power wireless protocol, the ANT+ interoperability infrastructure and the ANT+ Alliance. The company behind ANT Wireless is Dynastream Innovations Inc. (www.dynastream.com). Dynastream was established in 1998 and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. in December 2006. Dynastream is based in Cochrane, Alberta, Canada, and is a world innovator in the research and development of inertial and wireless technology.

ANT+ Product Directory (www.thisisant.com/directory):

The ANT+ Product Directory is a complete inventory of all ANT+ certified or verified products. It is a tool designed specifically to help consumers source hundreds of industry-leading devices and all compatible products within the vast ANT+ ecosystem. Apps and devices may be searched by product name, brand, activity or product category, allowing the consumer to create a monitoring system that meets their specific needs.